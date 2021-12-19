More needed on ‘crunch time’ plan

IT was inevitable that once the Delta variant took hold among our largely unvaccinated population, the general public health system would come under pressure from the overburdened parallel health system. On Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that in preparation for the “upcoming crunch” he had met with the heads of the regional health authorities and that the decision of “last resort” was taken to divert resources from the non-Covid-19, non-critical areas of the public health system to high-demand Covid-19 areas as determined by each RHA.
Among the areas that will be affected are outpatient clinics and some elective surgeries. For these patients, alternative plans are being made for telemedicine, automatic prescription refills and alternate walk-in arrangements.
Minister Deyalsingh noted that this was the third time that human resources have had to be diverted from the general to the parallel health system in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases. This time, however, the drain on resources from the general public health system is likely to far exceed that of the first wave in October 2020 and the second wave during May-June this year.
Apart from the impact on patients, the dissolution of insulation between the parallel and non-parallel health systems effectively means that staff who have previously not been involved in the care of Covid-19 patients may now be deployed to their care.
This is a development that T&T would have hoped to avoid. However, with the large population of unvaccinated people providing fertile conditions for the spread of the dangerous Delta variant, and possibly worse to come with Omicron, there was always the risk of the parallel system becoming overwhelmed.
As the two health systems begin to share resources and even merge services, one priority that should not be overlooked is clear, precise and accurate public information. As we have repeatedly complained, communications is not one of the ministry’s strong suits. The same goes for the RHAs. Recognising that their clientele includes ailing people with very serious health conditions, low-income earners, the elderly, persons with mobility problems, and others who live in remote areas, we urge Minister Deyalsingh to address this development and its impact on everyone who depends on the public health system, openly and in comprehensive detail. While each RHA has its own communication team every attempt must be made to avoid a cacophony of notices that will confuse the public and have sick people and their families going from pillar to post looking for help and answers.
No one can know for sure how long the parallel system will siphon critical resources from the general system and how intense its demand will be for borrowed human and other resources from the nation’s general hospitals. What can be predicted is that as bad as things are right now, it could get much worse if Omicron adds fuel to Delta’s fire.
One expects that the ministry is engaged in scenario planning and has it all mapped out. However, internal planning should be mirrored by external communications that support public understanding and inspires public confidence in an evolving and dynamic situation that could affect people’s health.