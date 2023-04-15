More than a talk shop

With crime at record levels, the Government must recognise that the problem and solution are way beyond parents and, as such, must come to grips with its own responsibility.
We do not dispute the critical role that parenting plays in keeping children away from crime. However, it is precisely because of the breakdown of family controls that modern societies are relying on public-policy interventions to assist parents, families, youth and communities.
For today’s children, the world is not the simpler place in which their parents and grandparents grew up. Trinidad and Tobago, in particular, experienced a major social disruption in the mid-1970s when oil money gushed through the economy with implications that we are still counting and are yet to fully document and understand. Perhaps this is why National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds could say that people understand crime has to do with family and parenting and that parents are the “supreme crime stoppers”.
Perhaps he is unaware of how many “good parents” also lose their children to the social forces that undermine even the efforts of attentive mothers and fathers.
Lost on politicians are the non-parenting issues that are destabilising Caribbean societies. These include the failure to innovate and create a relevant and engaging education system; lack of investment in the arts and sports; perpetuation of discriminatory practices that retard our progress towards a merit-based society; acceptance of violence against women and children; physical and sexual abuse that damage our children; and a lack of awareness of the need for a new social template based on what a Caribbean family looks like, and how it functions in the 21st century.
We are all underestimating the impact of the pressure-cooker conditions of modern life that are fuelling stress, anger, depression, alienation, substance abuse, mental illness and lifestyle diseases. Our governments seem generally unable to harness, incorporate and apply available knowledge based on research and science in dealing with social issues. Far easier for politicians to deflect attention from their non-performance by blaming the population for the very problems they promised to solve, if given the chance.
The science that underpins the understanding of crime as a public-health issue is well-documented. In 2016, the late Jamaican psychiatrist, Prof Frederick Hickling, grabbed headlines when, in response to a World Bank invitation to bring mental health to the mainstream of global economic discourse, he commented that if the gamut of mental health conditions were taken into account, over 70 per cent of Jamaicans would be found to have mental illness. A pioneer of community mental health treatment in Jamaica and advocate for deinstitutionalisation and greater mental health access, Prof Hickling developed culturally relevant approaches that should be considered in any serious discussion of public health and violence, including tomorrow’s regional symposium on “Violence as a Public Health issue: The Crime Challenge” to be hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Apart from the fact that several Caricom heads of government will be in attendance, precious little information about the two-day agenda has been shared with the public. With this less-than-promising indicator, the pressure is on for Caricom to deliver more than a talk shop.