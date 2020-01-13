More than laws needed

IT is not going to be business as usual, the Commissioner of Police promises, as he outlined plans for the establishment next week of a specialised Gender-based Violence Unit in the Police Service.
This comes in the wake of three killings in the past week of women by men with whom they were known to have had relationships.
The commissioner’s announcement, in conjunction with the chorus of outrage and concern raised in the media and by stakeholder organisations on this major social issue so early in this new year, have combined to demand a return to the issue.
“We want to know that everyone is on board and to ensure there is maximum efficiency,” the commissioner declared in a statement announcing the decision to set up the unit. His office has settled on calling together a meeting of all stakeholders, some of whom he has acknowledged as “experts in dealing with this matter”.
One of them is the local Coalition Against Domestic Violence which issued its own statement last Saturday, pointing to what it saw as a lack of commitment by State agencies in addressing this matter. Writing up a domestic violence report in a police register and then doing nothing else, is exactly that, the Coalition has lamented. The solution to domestic violence does not lie solely with the police, but they have a big part to play in times of threatened harm. And too often they are not acting quickly enough. As for the courts, when women make applications for protection orders, there is often inordinate delay in hearing the applications.
The courts too are failing women and their families, the Coalition said in its statement which we published on Saturday. It said women who, by an overwhelming factor, are the victims of domestic violence are routinely let down by state agencies and by their communities. Too many of us look away from abuse, it has argued. It accused the state of not making required investments in addressing the issue, including the provision of resources for the proper functioning of safe houses.
The International Women’s Network, in decrying the shortcomings related to the issuance of protection orders by the courts, called in its latest statement on the matter for the establishment of a national registry for victims of domestic violence. It said such a registry should be used as a tracking apparatus, to monitor, evaluate and continuously monitor, evaluate and continuously connect with victims and designated family members. This would help determine whether the victims are safe, as well as the need for provision of additional support.
These suggestions and more, from the host of other stakeholder organisations and individual experts who must feel encourage to get involved with the work of the unit now in gestation, will form the basis for what is hoped as a new take-off in the crying need for effective assaults on this social plague.
With statistics arguing that one in every three of our women face some sort of violence from the men in their lives, and the impact this has on family and work life, this has long been established as too costly a price to pay.