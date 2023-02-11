More than Soca Monarch at stake

The current raging national debate over State support for the International Soca Monarch competition shortchanges the real discussion that we should be having about national support and investment in culture and the arts.
This is an explosive issue in the context where the dividends from the monetisation of cultural products are generally not being reaped by those who created, nurtured and invested generations of labour to defend and protect those products and keep them alive for the day when others might come to recognise their value.
This is a burning issue in societies all over the world, where cultures once snuffed out are being helped and supported back to life as the civilisation gains greater understanding of the value of all cultures and their importance to the wholeness of identity to individuals, groups and nations. Who creates value and who reaps the profit is a potent issue for artistes who are the biggest celebrities in the world to the smallest mas maker in T&T.
Here in T&T, the challenge is complicated by the inability of governments to make a distinction between welfare and investment. This explains why governments see culture as an area mainly around the staging of events rather than through systematic programmes of education, research and development, innovation and investment. Throwing millions of taxpayers’ dollars at various festivals may give a grand time to all, especially to the vote-reaping politicians. However, festival funding is like the cherry on top the tree; it is not the tree. Unless festival funding is backed up by larger and more substantial investment in the development of cultural creators, practitioners and investors, the sector as a whole will be condemned to the annual ritual of the begging bowl which leaves it vulnerable to the whims of predatory investors with deep pockets.
It is the function of national policy to set a framework for State support for culture and the arts based on national consensus on the principles guiding policy. Policy consensus would be pointless without a framework for transparency to allow the public to police the application of that policy.
In 2020, the Government laid a White Paper in Parliament titled “National Cultural Policy of Trinidad and Tobago, Celebrating National Identity; Maximising Our Diversity, 2020-2025”. It is unclear what has happened to that paper which set out the Rowley administration’s proposals for the sector, including changes in various pieces of legislation. However, nothing in the document sheds light on the guiding principles for the Government’s dispensing of patronage to cultural organisations and events, which is an area of persistent quarrel, contestation and suspicion. The current public debate over the cancellation of the International Soca Monarch competition on financial grounds is a case in point.
The visceral reaction from many quarters in defence of the competition has probably surprised those who took the declining audience for the show as evidence of a lack of public interest and support for the competition. Clearly, this is not necessarily so. Understanding this apparent contradiction is the clue to identifying the real value of the ISM to the society and to building a new model based on that.