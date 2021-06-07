Move on land grabbers now

The sordid episode of the grab for State lands at Basil Trace in Mayaro is a textbook case of State dysfunction.
For over a year, people have been moving onto the lands without due authorisation while the lethargic state bureaucracy simply ambled along. What began as a simple problem that should have been nipped in the bud, has now exploded into a situation which, on its face, could well get uglier before it is resolved.
The Commissioner of State Lands has now had to admit that legal action must be pursued in an effort to reclaim more than 200 acres of State land, some of which has been under cultivation by persons eager to establish rights of occupancy. The problem is further compounded by the fact that those claiming such rights have gone ahead and put up dwellings on them.
This is a separate infraction within a clearly unauthorised land occupation endeavour, involving what appears as a movement of land prospectors. Swift-action cultivation and building construction have been demonstrated as classic statements of intent by those involved.
From what we have been made to understand in this development, the numbers of persons involved clearly tells a story of its own about a deliberate move on the part of ringleaders intent on outwitting the authorities.
Someone identified as the representative of this group admitted to taking action, and encouraging occupation of these lands in question, based on “off the record” assurances by parties unknown in the Agriculture Ministry.
Who gave them such alleged word of mouth assurances, and why has this matter been allowed to reach the stage at which it is, must be high on the minister’s list of queries as he seeks to bring this matter under control. This latest fiasco is testimony to the obsolescence of the Office of Commissioner of State Lands which has long been in need of radical modernisation. In speaking with the Express on this matter, Commissioner Bhanmati Seecharan presented a picture of an archaic institution, unable to respond quickly in defence of the land assets under its authority.
Now that this exercise has reached this particular point of inflection, the prospects for amicable settlement are to be measured against the heightened level of desperation among some of those involved. Many are they in the population, anxious to make a living in times such as we are experiencing at the moment.
It must be recalled, however, that one of Minister Rambharat’s earliest actions during his first term in office after the election in 2015, was the suspension of the then Commissioner of State Lands.
This was a result of his disagreement with what he was said to have found, with respect to the leadership for that department on his arrival at the ministry.
While there has been no public understanding of either the status, or the outcome of that specific manoeuvre, the question of the illegal occupation of State lands remains one of the biggest unresolved scandals in the country’s public administration system.
Minister Rambharat must step forward here and now, and help bring this latest issue to a proper resolution in the public interest.