Moving forward with Manatee

Wednesday’s signing of a production sharing contract between the Government and Shell (Trinidad) for developing the Manatee offshore natural gas field is a significant step forward in securing the country’s gas supply.
If all goes as planned, the 2.7 trillion cubic feet field should start producing anywhere between 300 to 350 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) from 2025, assuming the required infrastructure is installed. With output projected to increase to 700 mmscf/d, Manatee is shaping up to be T&T’s ticket out of the chronic gas shortage currently bedevilling the economy.
This development has been a long time in coming. The attempt to monetise the rich gas reserves in the maritime acreage straddling the T&T-Venezuela maritime borders has been one of disappointed hope. It is therefore to the Government’s credit that this deal has been brought to the point of an agreement with Shell.
The agreement picks up from the short-lived Dragon Field initiative of 2018 between T&T and Venezuela under which gas produced by Venezuela would have been bought by T&T and transported along a 17km pipeline jointly owned by the National Gas Company and Shell (Trinidad) to Shell’s Hibiscus platform. Soon after being signed, the project was derailed by the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela by the United States. The expected boost to the national gas supply, in decline since 2014, subsequently failed to materialise.
In the circumstances of the US embargo, the decision to go it alone on Manatee is the best option. T&T must urgently ramp up its production of gas if the economy is to be kept on an even keel and avoid catastrophe. Natural gas is now, and will be for a few decades more, the life-blood of the economy. It is the basis on which T&T was able to successfully transition from an oil to a gas-based economy with the ability to attract major direct foreign investment in developing an impressive downstream sector.
T&T’s use of cheap natural gas to incentivise foreign investment was the source of the economic miracle known as the “Trinidad experience” which has become the blueprint for developing countries wanting to move beyond the position of primary producers of raw material to retain the value-add from their own natural resources for investing in their own economic development.
Just this week, a delegation from the government of Suriname, including government ministers and energy sector officials, arrived in Trinidad for meetings with The National Gas Company group of companies and the Ministry of Energy, hoping to benefit from T&T’s experience as a world leader in the use of natural gas resources for economic development.
As a mature province with depleting reserves, our challenge has been to manage the transition from gas to other axes of economic growth.
That challenge has now been sharpened by the fast-moving global shift away from fossil fuels.
In the context of the immediate challenge to the T&T economy, Manatee will buy us some time for getting our house in order. While natural gas, as a cleaner fuel, is expected to have a longer life span in the transition to renewable energy, the time for investing in change is now.