Moving past this disaster

Parents are likely to come in for much flak following the statement by the president of the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) that essentially blames them for low pupil participation in the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP).
The targeted group of pupils really needed these classes since they were among the 9,000 placed in secondary schools despite scoring less than 30 per cent in this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination. It became clear that this make-up programme was in trouble when only 30 per cent of pupils applied and, as we now know, only 1,900 or 21 per cent showed up.
NPTA president Kevin David attributed the “disaster” of low turnout to some parents being “ashamed of allowing their children to come and being identified with the 30-percenters”.
It is truly sad that parents would place their own feelings of embarrassment above the education of their children, but casting blame on them will do nothing to address the underlying problem of stigmatisation associated with SEA performance. Equally important, blaming parents will not help the Ministry of Education avoid the errors it made in its promotion of the Vacation Revision Programme.
We would hazard a guess that parental embarrassment was not the only factor. More likely, it was the pupils themselves who refused to attend. After all, these 11- and 12-year-olds had celebrated having “passed” SEA, only to discover they had scored less than 30 per cent and were being offered revision classes to make ready for secondary school. In effect, they had failed and their failure was being publicly broadcast. The children would also have worked out that attending revision classes would identify them within their communities and among their peers as “under 30 percenters”, which would carry the humiliation associated with SEA failure.
The ministry must accept some responsibility for this fiasco by its insensitive promotion of the revision programme.
The policy decision to “pass” 9,000 children with exam scores under 30 per cent is open to question, although one can argue that the alternative of keeping back so many children in primary school would significantly disrupt both the primary and secondary school systems.
Having decided to graduate the 9,000 into secondary school, the ministry took the correct decision to upgrade the pupils’ abilities to help them cope with the secondary school curriculum.
Where it went wrong was in broadcasting the target group as pupils who had been given a pass but had really failed, and in referring to the programme as “revision” as opposed to, say, preparation. The ministry appeared to take no account of the very damaging SEA stigma that it had previously claimed to be intent on addressing.
With the failure of the VRP, the ministry now has the bigger challenge of addressing the problem while the term is in progress. With the pupils’ future on the line, we can only hope that everyone—including schools, parents and pupils—will co-operate to make it work. These children need champions to help motivate them to take on the challenge and stay in school.