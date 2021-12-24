Moving towards greater humanisation

FORMER trade unionist, political activist David Abdulah, said in a recent media statement that we ought to treat the mounting Covid-19 dead in a much better way.
He suggested their names be elevated from the floor of mere statistics, and that each one of their stories should include their faces and mention of the families from which they came, and the members of those families left behind.
It is perhaps a suggestion we need to collectively embrace.
This comes as an urgent imperative as we seek to move for greater humanisation of the grim realities we have been forced to confront over these last 21 months.
For the second straight year, Covid-19 has transformed Christmas into an intimate affair of family and friends, small in size but richly rewarding in spirit.
This year the Christmas circle has been tightened even further, as people seek safety from the rampaging virus.
One year ago, the prospect of turning the corner was within reach—or so it seemed. Back then, we were being urged to “take the jab” and observe all the protocols associated with halting Covid’s march in our midst.
This was the ringing message to us all, in pursuit of what was felt necessary to “get back to normal”.
Increasingly, however, with the Covid death toll what it is at this moment—heading to 3,000—and with the spawning of a family of variants, the world we are inheriting in the process continues to change before our eyes.
There is no agreement on what normalcy is going to look like.
Some things are clear, however.
This includes the fact that frontline workers continue to put their own lives on the line to keep the wheels of ordinary activity turning.
We have heard some of their stories from inside the emergency room and the chambers of no return, for increasing numbers.
They have acknowledged their roles, many of them, as the last human contact for those who do not make it out of ICU and HDU.
We have come to embrace anew what these very terms mean.
In healthcare delivery and national security, in education, equally as in social service delivery, in volunteer and humanitarian activity and in so many of the other critical sectors of the society, we have been rallying together.
Here is a part of the reality.
In the year since last Christmas, Covid infections increased from 7,097 to 88,944 and deaths from 125 to 2,718.
For too many families there is an empty chair at the table because of Covid. In some families, it is more than one.
We are mindful, however, that our systems and processes continue to function and that even ever so stretched and stressed, critical workers continue to give of their best in increasingly trying circumstances.
Whatever our lot, today is also a good day to count our blessings and to express our gratitude to those aforementioned large groups of people for whom there is little rest and even less celebration.
Let us really mean it today when we say Merry Christmas to everyone.