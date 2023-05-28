Mr Panday must account

WE were happy to see former prime minister Basdeo Panday looking strong, composed and relaxed as he celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends last week. Age and retirement, however, do not erase his obligation to account for the massive corruption scandal that occurred under his watch as prime minister and for which the people of this country continue to pay a hefty price.
We do not know whether the former PM intends to address the airport corruption scandal in the autobiography that he has been writing for years. However, now that the findings of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Piarco Airport Development Project have been made public in an exclusive Sunday Express report, Mr Panday must break his silence.
Specifically, he must respond to its assertion that while ministers in his cabinet, the chairman of a State enterprise and a businessman were plotting to defraud the State through the $1.6 billion Piarco Airport Development Project, he, the prime minister, had “like Roman emperor Nero, stood there and fiddled during this unsavoury affair”.
According to the CoE chaired by former chief justice Clinton Bernard, subsequent events indicated that Mr Panday was well aware of what was taking place but had done nothing. He was said to have admitted as much after the newly appointed Minister of Works, Jearlean John, complained to him, telling her he was aware of a “feeding frenzy” and a “milch cow” in the airport project.
Mr Panday must respond to this account given on the record by Ms John and explain his inaction in the face of the grand theft that was occurring under his nose.
Like other prime ministers whose governments have collapsed under the weight of corruption allegations, Mr Panday has kept his silence, in this case for over 20 years, on what the enquiry found to be “serious breaches, including acts of massive corruption, greed, conflicts of interest, inequality of treatment, favouritism, gross misconduct, irregularities, improprieties and mismanagement...”
Mr Panday, whose rise to office was marked by his championing of the working class against the enemy of the “parasitic oligarchy”, is not the first leader to be derelict in his duties but a willingness to account with honesty will help the population to understand the nature of T&T politics and where real power resides, if only as a basis for change.
In this country where the political ethos is best expressed in Jack Warner’s axiom of “yesterday was yesterday and today is today”, we risk learning nothing from the past. Every government since Dr Williams has come to office washing its hands off the mistakes and misdeeds of its own past. In this, they are facilitated by the public’s eagerness to forget and willingness to rewrite history, thereby allowing governments to escape the responsibility to account for their past.
Now, with the Airport corruption case having delivered the significant US$131.3 million judgment, and this newspaper’s exposé of the findings of the elusive 21-year-old CoE, the public has both context and consequence for demanding a stronger framework for accountability.