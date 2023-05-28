Mr Panday must account

Express Editorial : Daily

WE were happy to see former prime minister Basdeo Panday looking strong, composed and relaxed as he celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends last week. Age and retirement, however, do not erase his obligation to account for the massive corruption scandal that occurred under his watch as prime minister and for which the people of this country continue to pay a hefty price.

We do not know whether the former PM intends to address the airport corruption scandal in the autobiography that he has been writing for years. However, now that the findings of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Piarco Airport Development Project have been made public in an exclusive Sunday Express report, Mr Panday must break his silence.

Specifically, he must respond to its assertion that while ministers in his cabinet, the chairman of a State enterprise and a businessman were plotting to defraud the State through the $1.6 billion Piarco Airport Development Project, he, the prime minister, had “like Roman emperor Nero, stood there and fiddled during this unsavoury affair”.

According to the CoE chaired by former chief justice Clinton Bernard, subsequent events indicated that Mr Panday was well aware of what was taking place but had done nothing. He was said to have admitted as much after the newly appointed Minister of Works, Jearlean John, complained to him, telling her he was aware of a “feeding frenzy” and a “milch cow” in the airport project.

Mr Panday must respond to this account given on the record by Ms John and explain his inaction in the face of the grand theft that was occurring under his nose.

Like other prime ministers whose governments have collapsed under the weight of corruption allegations, Mr Panday has kept his silence, in this case for over 20 years, on what the enquiry found to be “serious breaches, including acts of massive corruption, greed, conflicts of interest, inequality of treatment, favouritism, gross misconduct, irregularities, improprieties and mismanagement...”

Mr Panday, whose rise to office was marked by his championing of the working class against the enemy of the “parasitic oligarchy”, is not the first leader to be derelict in his duties but a willingness to account with honesty will help the population to understand the nature of T&T politics and where real power resides, if only as a basis for change.

In this country where the political ethos is best expressed in Jack Warner’s axiom of “yesterday was yesterday and today is today”, we risk learning nothing from the past. Every government since Dr Williams has come to office washing its hands off the mistakes and misdeeds of its own past. In this, they are facilitated by the public’s eagerness to forget and willingness to rewrite history, thereby allowing governments to escape the responsibility to account for their past.

Now, with the Airport corruption case having delivered the significant US$131.3 million judgment, and this newspaper’s exposé of the findings of the elusive 21-year-old CoE, the public has both context and consequence for demanding a stronger framework for accountability.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mr Panday must account

Mr Panday must account

WE were happy to see former prime minister Basdeo Panday looking strong, composed and relaxed as he celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends last week. Age and retirement, however, do not erase his obligation to account for the massive corruption scandal that occurred under his watch as prime minister and for which the people of this country continue to pay a hefty price.

10 situationships

10 situationships

So, we are here again to have another interview session. This time with a supposed expert of general relationships, the types, and nuances, especially in this new age. The more popular type of relationship now is called a situationship.

The high culture of not having to answer

For me, the BBC’s introduction of “BBC Verify” in its midday news-casting, having a variety of journalists and other appropriate experts to fact-check claims and counter misinformation and to report their findings (see Amroliwala, BBC News, at noon, March 22) is one of the most progressive and forward-looking initiatives in this field.

Driving safely in the rain

T&T, we must be safe on our roads in any weather.

Here are some tips for driving in rainy weather:

• Keep your distance;

• Avoid any sudden motion;

• Look out for pedestrians;

Removing monuments to racists is not racism

On May 4, 2023, the Express published a letter to the editor by Fatima Mohammed under the title “No statistics to refute crime claims”. Mohammed utilised the letter to endorse the irresponsible and now infamous race mythology attributed to Pundit Satyanand Maharaj that, “Urban miscreants... with the same complexion, from the same ethnic group” are involved in coordinated or premeditated attacks on Indian citizens.

Talking ‘foolishness’

Talking ‘foolishness’

We are tempted to commiserate with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in his disappointment over a perceived lack of appreciation and credit for the Government’s pursuit and subsequent victory in the Piarco airport corruption case in Miami which resulted in an award of US$131.3 million to the Government.