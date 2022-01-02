Murky waters ahead

With the saga of the MV Ocean Pelican getting murkier by the day and its ripples expanding from one government ministry to another, the dimensions of the Boxing Day incident in which police arrested over 100 persons on suspicion of flouting the ban on party boats is spreading beyond the law.
The Attorney General’s disavowal of any involvement in assisting businessman Adrian Scoon to exploit a legal loophole is on even shakier grounds following the discovery, as reported exclusively in the Sunday Express, that the station diary at the Carenage Police Station has a record of a call made by Scoon to the AG Faris Al-Rawi while Scoon was being questioned by police. It is also worth noting that Scoon is yet to publicly back up the AG’s claim that he, Scoon, has apologised to the AG for informing Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that the AG had advised him that operating from a docked vessel would not contravene the public health regulation against party boats.
Last Friday, with the AG-Scoon connection still a topic of heated discussion, Finance Minister Colm Imbert jumped into the case from a whole different angle to declare that he had not approved the special licences issued to the MV Ocean Pelican and/or Adrian Scoon which were in circulation on social media.
What was being circulated was a Special Restaurant Licence granted by the Customs and Excise Division to Scoon. Minister Imbert said not only had he not approved any such licence but that he had queried whether it could even be granted under existing Covid-19 public health restrictions. Quite mysteriously, while the matter was deferred pending legislative changes, the licence was issued to Scoon. According to Imbert, that “irregular and unauthorised” issuance is now under investigation.
In response to correspondence from Acting Comptroller of Customs and Excise, Bernard Nicholas, instructing Scoon to return the licence because they were “null and void” having not been issued in accordance with the law, Scoon’s attorney Kiel Taklalsingh has challenged the legal authority of the Acting Comptroller of Customs and Excise to declare any instrument null and void, saying such declarations are the sole province of the High Court while giving Nicholas 48 hours to rescind the letter or face judicial review proceedings.
It would not be surprising if the public’s fascination with this case has as much, or even more, to do with the fact that Adrian Scoon is the son of Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Industry and Trade and the cabinet colleague of both Minister Imbert and the AG. While she has taken a hands-off approach regarding the affairs of her adult son, the political implications of the case cannot be discounted. While the legal matter may be easily dealt with by the courts, its more challenging political dimension may be much less susceptible to easy resolution given such intangible factors as influence and connections.
In a country where these can be decisive in gaining advantages, the evolution of this case is of undeniable public significance.