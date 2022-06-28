Mystery of the PM’s absence

Express Editorial : Daily

Unlike Government spokespeople who seem to think the public has no right to be informed of the prime minister’s whereabouts and his daily agenda, this newspaper is firmly of the view that the Office of the Prime Minister has a responsibility to ensure the public is aware of the whereabouts of its head of Government and his activities, especially when it involves overseas travel. There are under­standable limits when it comes to granular details involving matters of national security and family, but the general principle is on the side of public knowledge.

Over the past few days, as the country prepared for a storm, Government spokespersons have ducked legitimate questions from the media about Dr Rowley’s status. One would think that he was abroad on some clandestine mission.

Before Dr Rowley left the country on June 6, he informed the public that he had a busy month ahead, beginning with the summit of the Organisation of American States from June 7 to 12 in Los Angeles, followed by a summit of the European Union on June 21.

On June 12, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement saying Dr Rowley was staying on in the US since he was “scheduled to undergo routine medical testing in the coming weeks which includes cardiac and prostate analysis”.

There was nothing surprising about this. The public is aware that one of Dr Rowley’s personal specialist doctors is in the state of California in the US, and so it made sense that he would schedule a check-up during the ten-day hiatus between the OAS summit and the EU summit on June 21.

The June 12 statement from the OPM made no mention of Dr Rowley’s attendance at the EU summit, and two and a half weeks later the public is yet to be told whether he attended the summit. At no point was his date of return disclosed.

If the prime minister’s “routine medical testing” and subsequent cardiac and prostate analysis required further attention and/or treatment, the public should have been told. In the democratic world, it is standard practice for the public to be kept informed about the medical condition of leaders within ­acceptable bounds. Some leaders are willing to share more than others and are happy to have their medical teams speak to the media, in the hope of bringing greater public awareness to a particular disease or condition.

If Dr Rowley were merely on an extended holiday, we would expect that on learning about the potential tropical cyclone headed our way, he would have cut short his trip and returned by now. The fact that he hasn’t would suggest, at least to the logically-minded, that he may be under a regime of treatment and care that precludes travel. If this is the case, we would certainly wish him a rapid and successful recovery. However, this is all hypothetical. We simply do not know and, like the rest of the country, are simply groping in the darkness of the cloud of secrecy over his prolonged absence from the country.

