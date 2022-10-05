Napping on the job

On Tuesday, at 11.51 a.m., the Meteorological Office issued a Yellow Alert, warning of an adverse weather event expected to begin at 5 a.m. yesterday and continuing through to midday tomorrow. It warned about the risks of street and flash flooding, localised ponding, as well as landslips and landslides.
This was followed up with another Yellow Alert at 6.44 p.m. on Tuesday.
As the nation went into the night there was no indication of any undue concern by disaster management or other authorities. If resources were being activated, there was no public indication of it. At daybreak yesterday, weather conditions were cloudy and threatening but it wasn’t until mid-morning that the weather system known as Invest #91L unleashed the rainstorm that broke river banks and flooded out areas, especially across North Trinidad, creating havoc. For many, the absolute first priority were children at school.
However, it wasn’t until midday that disaster agencies and Government ministries began activating themselves. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) issued a notice listing reports of flooding, landslides and other incidents in areas throughout North and Central Trinidad. The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) informed the public that it had to shut down several Surface Water Treatment facilities in North Trinidad and Tobago which had been impacted by heavy rainfall. The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government issued a statement saying all Municipal Police were in the field, providing live on-site confirmation updates and that Minister Faris Al-Rawi had “conferred” with the full range of local government bodies, Government agencies, public utilities and other agencies.
With disaster descending on a substantial swathe of the population, the urgency seemed to have finally become real enough for them to act.
Meanwhile, the custodian agency for the nation’s schoolchildren opted against pre-emptive and precautionary action. Asked by the media whether the Ministry of Education would close schools early due to flooding, Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry was granting approvals on the request of schools in affected areas, adding that principals were also allowing parents to collect their children from schools if required.
The idea of “affected areas” in a situation where threatening conditions well beyond a particular school’s location could pose serious risk to parents trying to reach their children or children trying to get home defied logic. To compound the illogic, the Office of the Prime Minister seemed more concerned about a rumour claiming the PM had ordered the closure of schools than about the safety of children stranded in schools, such as North Eastern College, which were flooded out; children stuck without transport and just scared by the reports of rising flood waters between them and their families.
A couple of months ago when T&T was threatened by the season’s first tropical storm, this newspaper had congratulated the authorities led by Minister Al-Rawi for a well-organised and co-ordinated response that was rolled out ahead of the system getting here. We were lucky to have been spared then, but that is exactly the kind of pro-active management needed in any disaster alert.