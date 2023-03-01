The problems of homelessness and vagrancy resulting from poverty, displacement, mental illness and drug addiction are intractable problems that seem to defy solution even as they get worse.
Anyone with the temerity to brave the nightlife of Port of Spain will discover a totally different city from the one seen by daylight. As the clock ticks its way towards midnight, the busy daytime streets filled with city activity are transformed into crowded, open-air sleeping quarters for an increasingly large night-time population of mostly elderly men and women. It would be surprising if the phenomenon has gone unnoticed by the Port of Spain City Council, public health officials, social support services and the police. Yet, it endures.
Similar situations are occurring elsewhere. In San Fernando a few weeks ago, Mayor Junia Regrello called on the public to stop giving meals to the homeless on the San Fernando Promenade, describing them as destructive “pests” who rob graves and sometimes attack the public. He estimated that between 40 and 50 homeless persons migrate onto the Promenade on a daily basis, looking for handouts while refusing the amenities provided to them by the city at Court Shamrock at Rushworth Street Extension and the Centre for Displaced Persons at Lady Hailes Avenue.
An interesting case that is typical of the dilemma has developed in Princes Town, where parents and teachers at St Michael’s Anglican Primary School are publicly pleading for protection against a man they believe to be homeless, and whom they describe as abusive, violent and possibly mentally ill. Several complaints have been made by motorists, vendors, school staff, parents and passers-by who claim to have suffered various forms of damage to property at his hands. The case seems to be well-known to local government officials, social welfare staff and the police. Yet, all seem helpless in the face of the possible risk to the safety of pupils and staff of St Michael’s Anglican Primary.
Interviewed by TV6 News, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said her ministry has no personnel who could remove such a person from outside the school and would have to rely on the police to have him removed. A similar position was echoed by the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox. Yet, according to the chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Gowrie Roopnarine, the police are equally challenged by the problem and can do very little about it.
We are not sure why this is so since cursing, stealing, injuring people and damaging the property of others, all of which have been alleged in this case, are offences under the law. If, as some believe, he is mentally ill, the court has the power to order a psychiatric assessment and determine whether he should be ordered into treatment or prosecuted. What is not an option is for institutions to fold under the weight of their impotence and fail the children, in particular, who are at risk.
The increase in homelessness is a national problem in search of a national solution and will only get worse if the institutional infrastructure refuses to take ownership of it.