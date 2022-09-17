The wild shooting that left two children nursing bullet wounds in Sangre Grande this week is a telling signal of the danger Trinidad and Tobago is courting by its failure to deal with the problem of crime.
Those who believe themselves protected should recognise their vulnerability to random crime that can break out anywhere and at any time.
Adding to the high irony of this particular incident, the children were at a wake in their community when, according to the reports, a vehicle pulled up, a man wearing a hoodie got out and, with an assault rifle, simply began shooting. The two boys were among six people in all who became victims of that incident.
These two children are among a growing number of little ones to become innocent victims of the gun crimes that are sparing no one.
The wake in question was for a man who himself had been fatally shot during what was reported as a confrontation with police, days earlier in Enterprise, Chaguanas.
With naked intent to seek to settle other related scores here, the gunmen who led their assault on the wake, couldn’t care less about shedding innocent blood.
On a daily basis, the reports of random shootings appear in the regular course of normal news coverage.
“Beware of your surroundings,” a beleaguered acting Commissioner of Police was advising citizens last week, following several similar shootings. Truth be told, however, there appears to be no sanctuary, no place of safety against young men with ill intent in our midst.
Incredibly also, as this prolonged spate of wanton criminality continues unabated, the police Southern Division was reporting yesterday what they termed a 47-per cent decrease in serious crimes.
Even with the figures provided for such offences as woundings, housebreakings and larceny, robbery, and automobile theft said to have gone down, a corresponding sense of relaxation among the affected population is probably still to play catch-up.
Worse, also, is the very real sense among a majority of us that we have been way past the tipping point.
Every single business and community organisation in the country has been on record calling for effective measures to contain this rampaging wild horse that is the crime menace.
The man in charge of this new initiative being employed in the police Southern Division talked up what he described as the successful deployment of a Gang and Intelligence unit. He said their primary objective is to dismantle all gang operations in the district. One immediate response to that declaration is, simply, why only now? Add to this, one could also ask: what about the known hotspots in other parts of the country, in other police divisions?
The situation countrywide also forces us to remain sceptical about positive projections such as these. We have had our fill of myriad plans over the march of time, but they have not come anywhere close to enough of a dent in the increasingly unsettling crime onslaught.
Nothing thus far has come even close to delivering on the expectations created by the analysis, the explanations, and even the excuses from the acting Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security.
Tell us now, Sirs, what is your plan to stop this growing madness?