National response to crime needed

The announcement by the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) that it is working on a plan to make the banking experience safer for customers visiting branches and ATMs (automated teller machines) is a welcome acknowledgment of an increasingly dangerous development.
Whatever sense of security the public once enjoyed in going to the bank has been stripped away by bandits who have discovered how easy it is to get quick cash by simply waylaying people as they leave the bank.
ATM banking, once embraced as convenience banking at any hour of the day or night, is now a high-risk exercise. Going to the bank or using an ATM is a risk almost everyone, including those with online banking, cannot avoid. Cash is still the currency of small transactions and the only form of payment acceptable to vendors, minimum-wage and odd-job workers, taxi and maxi-taxi operators, small shops and in various interpersonal exchanges or emergency situations. Therefore, as risky as it has become, a trip to the bank or quick dash to the ATM can be a matter of little choice.
In this context, it is good to see BATT waking up to the reality of the danger that is not only occurring on their doorsteps but inside their doors. The big question, however, is whether BATT’s proposed plan will make the banking experience safer for customers by protecting them from crime.
While full details of the plan have not been disclosed, BATT has identified three elements—improvements to the internal technological infrastructure of its members, greater collaboration with the Police Service and a partnership with Crime Stoppers. While these measures may prove helpful in crime-solving, they are unlikely to communicate the assurance of safety that the banking public so desperately needs, given the increased incidence of robbery.
Admittedly, there is no quick or easy solution to the problem of crime without a massive ramping-up of trained and trusted police resources in public spaces, including around banks. Many people would feel safer with security guards around, but guards themselves are often targeted by bandits and may also be distrusted as co-conspirators.
Of late, criminals have been showing a preference for robbing people leaving banks in malls, which raises the issue of the responsibility of mall operators to provide a safe environment for customers. Many businesses, however, are caught between the ever-rising price of security, on one hand, and the reluctance of scared customers to go shopping, on the other. The need to invest more and more on security to shore up sales is a problem that confronts all businesses, from the small vendor to big business.
Clearly, the problem of security has outgrown the capacity of any single sector. Banks may be made safer for customers, but the customer may be held up in the mall car park. If the car park is made safer, they may be held up on the road; and if the road is safer, they may be held up at home.
With crime now a full-blown national problem, the solution must be crafted as a national and not merely sectoral response.