Navigating past despair

The new year is just one week old, but already the pace of events is enough to make anyone dizzy.
Against the background of the relentless Covid-19 pandemic of illness and death, the public has been hit by one price increase after another. Flour and its derivative products, including bread, doubles and some biscuits, milk and beer are among the products subjected to price hikes. Add to that cement, steel, electricals and other construction materials which have been steadily on the rise over the past year, and one gets an idea of the pummelling that consumers are taking.
Along with this is the scourge of murders now galloping at the rate of over one a day, and double the number for the same period a year ago.
It all adds up to an exhausting start which, for the second year running, will be unrelieved by the drizzling joy of the Carnival season.
All of this, compounded by anxiety-inducing job losses and the threat of job loss, along with growing personal and business debt, make for an extremely challenging year ahead. In this environment, the highest demand at every level of the society is for wise and caring leadership to help the population navigate the coming months with hope and confidence.
This is a time for activating the national capacity and harnessing resources more strategically to shore up disappearing incomes in productive ways. Despite the rather insulting view of some, not everyone without an income is waiting for a handout from the Government. Even a casual drive through the country will reveal the variety of ways in which thousands are trying to make ends meet on their own, and without the benefit of a national job and income creation framework responsive to the pandemic economy. By now, one would have expected the Government to recognise the devastation being levied on specific sectors, including culture, sports, tourism, private pre-schools, domestic work and so on. While the Government maintains its commitments to salaried public sector workers, it should also recognise that the health of the national economy depends on the survival and vibrancy of the private sector from the micro level up to large corporations. Indeed, apart from the energy sector which is essentially an offshore sector connected to global markets, many of T&T’s large companies depend on the domestic market for selling their goods and services, and suffer when domestic demand falls off.
One very significant positive development for which the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank should be congratulated is the long overdue relaxation of commercial banks’ “Know Your Customer” (KYC) requirements for low-income earners. The oppressive requirement for two forms of ID and a verifiable address have unreasonably restricted the access of minimum wage and other low-income earners to basic banking services. It seems most banks have adopted the Central Bank’s new guidelines for one form of ID or, in special cases, a reference letter, and verification of address only when the customer requests services beyond a debit card, online banking and ACH (Automated Clearing House) services.
This banking breakthrough should be promoted to welcome the unbanked into the banking system.