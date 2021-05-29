NCRHA boomerang blow

In one fell swoop, the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) and its chief executive, Davlin Thomas, have managed to cast public doubt on the professional competence of several of its own senior doctors and the quality of care given by it to patients at the Couva Hospital, while focusing attention on its own failure to act expeditiously in saving patients’ lives and protecting their health.
If the statement issued yesterday by the NCRHA was meant to be a defence of Mr Thomas’ decision to reassign four senior doctors from the Couva Hospital, it has had the opposite effect of boomeranging on the NCRHA and putting its management and board under question.
We expect lawyers to have a field day with the statement, especially since it was followed up by the disclosure from Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram that reviews of “near-miss” cases by the Ministry of Health’s Mortality and Morbidity team “haven’t found anything untoward so far”.
The onus is now on the NCRHA and Mr Thomas to substantiate its claim that the “new team of NCRHA doctors at the Couva Facility has achieved a 60-per cent decrease in deaths and increased discharges by 25 per cent within the last eight days”. Even assuming its statistics are correct—which is highly debatable—the NCRHA’s inference about the performance of the previous team opens itself up to the charge of mismanagement, not to mention challenge from those doctors and the patients attended to by them.
In terms of the statistics themselves, the entire country is aware of the Health Ministry’s daily administrative responses to the overburdened parallel system as it shifted strategies and opened up spaces to alleviate the burdens on Couva, which was once the only hospital for critical Covid-19 cases. Today, with the system overwhelmed, some people are dying at home, in ambulances and at various hospitals, including outside the parallel system. The NCRHA’s statement attempting to separate deaths and discharges at the Couva Hospital from other places when that hospital is actively being protected against stress and collapse by the co-opting of other hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients is a self-serving, cynical interpretation of the facts.
The NCRHA’s statement must be taken as its response to the letter sent to it last week by the heads of 11 departments at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex calling for the re-instatement of the four senior specialists transferred from its Covid crisis centre, apologies to all, and an independent enquiry into the decision to transfer them in the first place.
The NCRHA board reportedly met last Wednesday to discuss the letter and one may assume that yesterday’s statement carries its position. If it does not, the NCRHA must step forward and say so.
It is disgraceful that in the midst of the worst public health crisis to hit this country in a century, those charged with the governance of the linchpin treatment facility should allow it to be enmeshed in such confusion while maintaining a stony silence. For the public, this issue is not just about hospital administration, but about patient care and survival, their own and that of their loved ones.