Need for consensus building

Not for the first time, it appears as imperative to caution the current administration about the mandate for consensus which is critical to the prosecution of its plans and programmes.
At the beginning of this month, as the Government began to outline its new plans and proposals for the restructuring of the troubled Water and Sewerage Authority, we advised in this space that consensus was critical to the process.
Workers’ representatives continue to complain, and to mobilise, however, around what they allege is the Government’s campaign of attacks on the collective bargaining process. Social dialogue ought to be the order of the day in the public sphere.
For reasons that have not been disclosed, the deregulation of the motor fuels market which was expected in January has not yet begun. Instead, what we now know in March is that the Ministry of Energy went to the Cabinet with a recommendation to phase out super gasoline. Consideration on the matter was said to have been deferred, pending a review of the impact of the liberalisation on the fuels. In the face of fierce public push-back on the matter, Energy Minister Franklin Khan has been moved to hit the brakes.
In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the Government had “no intention to phase out super gasoline with preference to premium gasoline on the local liquid fuels market”. It went on to provide the categorical assurance that “super gasoline will continue to remain available as a fuel option in Trinidad and Tobago”.
The approach on this issue is puzzling to say the least, given that one of the benefits of a liberalised market is consumer choice. Such a decision, were it to be put into effect, would limit the motoring public to the higher-priced premium gasoline, which has the dubious benefit of increasing the Government’s tax take at the pump. At the same time, however, it will eliminate a fuel option favoured by a large segment of the motoring public.
When the Government announced plans to deregulate the retail gasoline sector in October, this newspaper urged that it do so on the basis of a comprehensive market analysis backed by data and stakeholder input. We note that, contrary to the ministry’s statement, industry stakeholders have been distancing themselves from the recommendation. There is also no indication that consumer interests were considered.
As it seeks to raise money to finance recurrent expenditure, the Government will find difficulty in getting public support for new fiscal and other measures unless it is willing to take the time to engage all interests in a meaningful way.
One of the mandates which the Prime Minister himself has given the all-important Road Map Committee, charged with plotting the way forward for the country out of Covid-19, speaks to the imperative for genuine collaboration. He said it should govern national dialogue, involving “all sectors of the economy, and all segments of the society”.
While in the minds of some decision planners and makers, this can come across as humbug in the drive to get things going, the need for buy-in on the broadest possible scale trumps all else.
We have to genuinely integrate this value into the national decision-making ethos, comprehensively, with no time to spare.