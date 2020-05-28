Neither bullied nor distracted

Shooting the messenger has clearly become a rite of passage for governments under pressure in the final year of their term.
We see no other explanation for yesterday’s unwarranted attack on the media by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his offensive declaration that there is no independent media house in this country.
We accept that he has a bone to pick with us regarding the final sentence of a story headlined “Govt gets full marks on Covid” on page 4 of Wednesday’s Express. The contentious sentence was in fact the continuation of a quote from political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath which unfortunately appeared without quotation marks, giving the impression it was said by the reporter. We regret the omission and hope that Dr Rowley, too, regrets his rush to judgment in presenting it as evidence of some dastardly conspiracy against his government. Such hopes may however be too optimistic given Dr Rowley’s surprising penchant for playing the victim.
In our 53 years as an independent media house, the Trinidad Express has been subjected to every form of abuse from politicians, especially those in office whom we engage in our role as watchdogs of the public interest. Faced with such accusations we have neither flinched nor retreated. If Dr Rowley now wishes to argue that our journalism is tainted by business interests we are more than prepared to engage him. His suggestion that our journalists are pushing an anti-government agenda to serve the business interest of this newspaper’s parent company, One Caribbean Media, is an insult to the independence of our newsroom. Our journalists report on OCM as they would on any other business and with the appropriate acknowledgement of ownership.
The reason that the Rowley administration has found itself on the back foot is not because of some Express conspiracy but because of its handling of a matter of great public concern and its refusal to accept the public’s right to question and challenge those who govern in their name. As an independent newspaper the Express will not be deterred from fulfilling its responsibility as watchdog of the public interest. Dr Rowley has been in public life long enough to know that we are not intimidated by anyone occupying a bully pulpit. Indeed, it is a quality that he certainly appreciated during his time in opposition.
Instead of targeting the media, Dr Rowley should evaluate his own handling of the foreign policy issues that arose following the March 27 visit of Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez and oil jefe Astruban Chavez.
Of course the Opposition exploited the issue, including ways that this newspaper found offensive and said so. However, the Opposition is not charged with running the country. That job belongs to the government headed by Dr Rowley who failed to provide the leadership that an understandably nervous public was demanding of him. As in so many other cases, he passed the responsibility to his Cabinet favourite, his “Gary Sobers” as he described National Security Minister Stuart Young.
Distracting the public with wild talk of media enemies does not relieve him of the responsibility to provide a full and comprehensive response to the public’s many questions on the issue.