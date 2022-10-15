Nelson’s shady presence

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should understand why the public is sceptical about his claim of non-involvement in the Nelson affair.
It is true that the Prime Minister has no constitutional role and involvement in the prosecution of anyone, but then neither does the Attorney General and yet, here we are with an indemnity written in black and white, bearing the signature of an Attorney General in Dr Rowley’s Cabinet which commits the Government to recommending to the DPP that he not prosecute a man who was willing to confess to criminal bribery and corruption.
In this shady saga of Vincent Nelson’s involvement with the Rowley administration, there is also history to be considered.
This is not the first time that Dr Rowley has gone into denial mode in a matter involving the disgraced British King’s Counsel whose refusal to follow-through on a deal with the Government led to last week’s dramatic collapse of the case against two major figures of the former government, former AG Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen.
Dr Rowley’s attempt to distance himself is a virtual replay of the other matter involving his Government and Nelson. We refer to the withdrawal of Petrotrin’s US$109 million lawsuit against its former chairman, the late Malcolm Jones.
In March 2016, as news broke of the collapse of the case against Jones, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement saying the decision to discontinue it was made by the Petrotrin board acting on the advice of its own team of lawyers led by Vincent Nelson, emphasising that “while the Attorney General is the advisor to the Cabinet, this particular matter was never the subject of Cabinet or Government involvement, but solely a matter between Petrotrin and its legal advisors”.
The PM’s position flew in the face of statements made by then-AG Al-Rawi, who had told a news conference that his office and Petrotrin had been forced to take the decision after their legal team, led by Vincent Nelson, advised that Jones had a good chance of defending the lawsuit. Al-Rawi was also involved enough in the case to disclose the legal tab was at $45 million and counting.
Three weeks later, in a curious development, the Petrotrin board issued a public statement saying Petrotrin’s then-chairman, Andrew Jupiter, had not participated in the decision to withdraw the case due to his absence.
From the start of his term, Prime Minister Rowley had made clear his own position on Jones when on October 8, 2015, within a month of being elected to office, Cabinet approved Jones’ appointment to the PM’s Standing Committee on Energy. The appointment was made three days before Nelson tendered the controversial written opinion flip-flopping on his original opinion of 2012 that Jones had a case to answer for financially disastrous decisions at Petrotrin.
Later, the Privy Council would conclude that there were grounds for thinking that the decision to abandon the claim against Jones may have been influenced by political factors.
Considered in the macro view, public scepticism of the PM’s disavowal may be the mildest response of all.