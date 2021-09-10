New enterprise, old problems

Despite its re-invention as Heritage Petroleum, the State-owned oil enterprise continues to be dogged by the same old maintenance and security problems of its predecessor, the Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago.
Residents of Rochard-Douglas Road and its environs in Barrackpore were once again assailed on Thursday by the pungent scent of gas in the air, as a six-inch trunk pipeline began leaking condensate into the atmosphere.
What followed was a drill with which many communities in South Trinidad have become all too familiar. The routines call for, among other “protocols”, the cessation of all open-flame cooking, for residents to stay indoors, and the wearing of masks.
More than five hours after the company issued a statement pointing out the emergency, work was still in progress towards a satisfactory resolution of the problem. A leaking six-inch trunk pipeline was being clamped, and related activity was taking place, with the work ongoing along the roadway. This is a major thoroughfare into and out of the communities in that part of the country, and the inconvenience brought about by such developments cannot be overstated.
Just weeks ago, a similar leak developed offshore, spilling an untold number of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Paria. The responsible entity in that case was Paria Fuel Trading, another Petrotrin successor company and sister of Heritage. In relation to this incident, we had pointed to the combination of inconveniences this meant for residents, the threats to the livelihoods of fisherfolk and their families, as well as the health of their customers.
In June last year, residents of Wilson Road in Barrackpore experienced widespread nausea, accompanied by dizzy spells and vomiting, after a four-inch pump line developed a leak, sending oil into the Oropouche River. Many of them were forced to leave their homes for days.
These are but a handful of the cases which raise concerns about whether the new and restructured State oil companies are doing enough to protect the public from these and other health and safety hazards occasioned by the nature of their operations.
When Petrotrin was shut down at the end of November 2018, the state of ageing infrastructure was a major feature in the complex of factors under consideration for urgent attention at that time. Among the issues and problems associated with the push for restructuring was the need for massive investment in the replacement of ageing plant and equipment. It had been estimated that half of all major maintenance projects in the local oilfields resulted from ageing infrastructure. Such assets were put at upwards of $40 billion, in July 2018, with officials proposing a $16-billion repairs-and-replacement package over a four-year period then.
What these latest incidents now call into question is the extent to which any of the required decisions have been taken to treat with the urgency of a repair-and-replacement programme at these successor operations. It appears more than apparent, almost three years later, that this problem has not been adequately addressed, if at all. It continues to pose dangerous risks, to all concerned.