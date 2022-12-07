New normal worse than the old

The fiasco that forced the Ministry of Works and Transport to throw its resumption of walk-in transactions into rapid reverse gear could have been avoided by data-driven decision making.
Unless the ministry’s computerised system is not functioning as it should, the ministry should have been able to predict the rush for services, especially for renewal of permits.
Mercifully, having recognised its error, the ministry moved relatively quickly to return to an appointment system instead of continuing to suffer its clientele—as indeed many did.
What occurred over the two days of the walk-in system was unconscionable. People, including the elderly, were made to wait for five to six hours, many already having suffered through hours of being trapped in traffic jams to get to the various centres. And, carrying the combined frustration of traffic and licensing jam, they then had to brace themselves for after-work peak-hour traffic on the way home.
According to reports, staff who were inundated by the demand for service complained that their offices were short-staffed. If this were indeed so, was the Transport Commissioner not aware of this fact or, being aware, had not factored a staff shortage into the decision to open the floodgates to walk-ins? In posing these questions, we are also well aware that the public’s comfort and convenience are not factors that the public service—and indeed the private sector as well—necessarily take into consideration.
We have to wonder if anyone in the Government is even aware of how stressful daily life has become between the norm of horrendous traffic, dodging potholes, making ends meet amid rising prices and the constant need to be on the alert against criminals.
Where is the new normal that the public was promised when Covid-19 struck and we imagined a world re-contoured by the application of innovative technology? Almost three years later, the future looks very much like the past that was assumed to have been left behind. Ttconnect, which once provided an effective digital interface with key government services such as e-Tax and TTBizLink, has been down for months. Perhaps the plan is not to resurrect it all, but to migrate these services onto the new online payment system for tax collection that is now in the works.
Whatever agility the Government developed for operating in the virtual world during the height of the pandemic appears to have vanished due to a lack of practice. Exactly where the national digitalisation programme has reached is anyone’s guess. CAF—the Development Bank of Latin America—recently approved a US$120 million loan (roughly TT$830 million) to boost the digital transformation of the State. The Finance Ministry has contracted the Norwegian IT firm, NRD Companies, to develop a new online tax collection payment system along with a unified and standardised approach to online payments in the public sector.
This is all great news, but it would be even greater if the systems already in place and paid for by taxpayers would actually function and save us from the horror of getting on the road at all.
New normal worse than the old