Almost exactly ten years ago to the day, then president Anthony Carmona broke the mold by replacing four independent senators mid-term. Until then, it was the norm since the 1976 creation of the Office of the President that the term of independent senators ended with the life of a Parliament, which comes with the calling of a general election.
Mr Carmona’s selection of four people from civil society to serve the public interest in new ways on the most consequential national platform imprinted his presidency on Parliament and the nation. It is not unprecedented therefore, a decade later, that new President Christine Kangaloo has replaced four senators on the independent bench mid-term. With these new appointments, she too has added the flavour of her presidency to the Parliament.
Having served formerly as president of the Senate, Ms Kangaloo knows the current chamber well and her choice of appointments can reasonably be considered informed.
Her focus on youth, arts and culture that she outlined in her inauguration address manifests in the persons of 2018 Calypso Monarch, Helon Francis and sitar-music composer and performer, Sharda Patasar.
Mr Francis, due to turn 30 this year, will celebrate his birthday as the youngest member of the Independent bench in this Parliament. A graduate of the music programme at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), Mr Francis is a young follower of the old calypso art form. His youth beckons “Change”, not coincidentally the title of his winning calypso in 2018. He has accepted an important task as the voice for the art form and the performing arts in the country’s highest decision-making forum. From him is expected contemporary insight and a fresh turn of phrase.
Along with Ms Patasar, of well-known musical lineage, Ms Kangaloo has served up a duo of artistes to help fulfil her vision of advancement of culture and the arts, which she referenced in her address to the Parliament yesterday.
Outgoing senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh deserves recognition for inserting mental health into mainstream national conversation. His willingness to share with the public information on the mental health profile of the society, available services and those yet to be realised raised public knowledge. New senator Prof Gerard Hutchinson, Professor of Psychiatry at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine and Head of the Department of Mental Health in the North Central Regional Health Authority will no doubt anchor his perspectives on a wide range of topics, crime foremost among them, in his understanding of mental health.
Further broadening the range of voices in Parliament is respected and experienced journalist Sunity Maharaj. In her 45-year-long career, Ms Maharaj has contributed to the development of journalism across all major media houses, including this newspaper where she has worked for many years in various roles. Hers is a voice philosophically tied to the principles of free expression and a free press as much as it places people at the centre of decision-making. There are few better qualified and more philosophically faithful to democracy.
This newspaper congratulates Ms Maharaj and the new senators, of whom much is expected.