The annual September ritual of back-to-school is a national activity that impacts the whole public, whether through direct involvement or through interrupted traffic flows across the country. It is especially isolating, therefore, when new and returning pupils are forced to wait out the first week of school, even with the expectation that continuing repairs would be completed by the second week and access to online teaching until then.
In what has become another ritual associated with the opening of school terms, particularly the September term that follows the lengthy July/August holidays when the Ministry of Education says it undertakes an accelerated—and expensive—infrastructure maintenance programme, several schools yet again could not welcome students yesterday.
Information gleaned from Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in a CCN TV6 interview last Friday and from her Facebook video post on Sunday suggests that between four and six schools would not have been at a standard for reopening yesterday. She did not name the schools so we are not sure if among them are the Scarborough Secondary School, identified by the Tobago officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) as facing challenges to reopen on time.
TTUTA yesterday further identified Sister’s Road AC School in Tableland and Caratal RC Primary School, Gasparillo, as not being able to facilitate face-to-face instruction. According to TTUTA, the Sister’s Road AC School building was condemned in January so pupils there already had two terms of online teaching. The ministry’s contingency of online teaching while repairs to school buildings continue means these students are faced with yet another term without face-to-face schooling, necessary socialisation, and with obvious stresses to families having to arrange at-home supervision for affected children.
The fate of Rose Hill RC, shuttered almost one year ago following the spillover of gang-related violence into the school’s classrooms, remains unknown. Fearful staff there had refused to return to the school as they highlighted the gravity of theirs and students’ security concerns in an area that also houses Our Lady of Laventille RC School (Picton Road), Bethlehem Boys’ RC School (Besson Street) and St Hilda’s Government Primary School (Quarry Street).
All stakeholders would no doubt appreciate an update from the ministry about when children there could return to face-to-face teaching in reasonably safe circumstances and what strategies are being tested to secure other schools in the area before they, too, share the fate of Rose Hill RC.
We await official word, too, on the promised integration of Venezuelan migrant children into the school system.
Announced by Government in July, we reluctantly doubted then the ministry’s ability to move its mammoth administration with such agility as to be ready to reopen all schools according to existing arrangements as well as integrate a new foreign-speaking population into its classrooms by this month. Early word from the Penal and La Romaine areas, home to a substantial population of migrant children in need of school, is that documentation from the Immigration Department remains outstanding.
Given that some migrant children have reportedly been out of school for more than two years, we again urge implementation as soon as possible as we welcome new and returning students back into their classrooms.