Next, the crime plan

Now that the Prime Minister is ready to acknowledge that the country is in the grip of a crime emergency, we look forward to his Government’s quick and credible action plan. He could start by removing the caretaker minister to whom he entrusted the Ministry of National Security for the past year. Fitzgerald Hinds may be a true and trusted colleague of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, but his appointment was an uninspired decision that could only have been explained by the need to fill the vacancy created at the Ministry of National Security when Stuart Young was reassigned to the Ministry of Energy after Franklin Khan’s unexpected death.
Yesterday’s call for Hinds’ removal by the Prison Officers Association is a timely reminder that Hinds’ tenure as a stop-gap appointee is overdue for review. A ministerial appointment communicates a lot about the value that a PM places on a given Cabinet portfolio, and in appointing Hinds the signal sent by Dr Rowley was that national security, including crime, was not a priority.
The fact that Hinds has presided over a rapid deterioration of the security environment speaks for itself. However, we are aware that in the matter of Cabinet appointments, public opinion does not rate highly with T&T prime ministers who tend to stand by their choices long past the expiry date. Even if he were inclined towards change, however, he would confront the perennial political question of “who we go put?” With even his “Gary Sobers” having failed to score during his turn at the crease, Dr Rowley may have to look outside his Cabinet for an appointee with the credibility indicative of serious intent. Ultimately, however, reining in crime will demand much more than ministerial competence.
Perhaps Dr Rowley, too, recognises that there is no shortcut to the problem but, politics being what it is, it may be difficult to resist the proven failures of short-term measures such as stiffer laws, harsher penalties, police/army crackdowns with dramatic code names and declarations of states of emergency, none of which has achieved any sustained reduction in crime.
Today’s crime emergency is fundamentally a legacy problem grounded in the roots of a society built upon a historical foundation of violence and injustice. The fact that the problems of violence and crime have endured and worsened in 21st-century T&T is the consequence of decades of poor policy choices stemming from the lack of courage to transform the economy as well as the political, justice and education systems and the social sector, among others. Now that crime has us by the throat, we are in a conundrum where the rhythm of the long-term change we seek is out of sync with the short-term gains that politics demands.
The extent of crime on every street in T&T should suggest that tougher laws and less bail provide no solution. The killers and bandits are undeterred and, at the current rate, there will never be enough jails to accommodate them. The challenge, therefore, is to give people reasons to turn away and stay away from crime.