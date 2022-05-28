Nidco’s $852m fiasco

The Prime Minister’s platform rhetoric following National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd’s defeat in its breach of contract case against the Brazilian construction company, Construtora OAS, was an exercise in avoidance of responsibility.
There may be much to speculate about regarding the Persad-Bissessar administration’s management of the $7.5 billion OAS contract to build the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin. However, none of that is relevant to last month’s ruling by a UK arbitration panel that Nidco was wrong to terminate its contract with OAS when it did so in 2016. According to Dr Rowley, the ruling effectively leaves Nidco with a debt of $852 million to OAS.
Addressing a People’s National Movement (PNM) political meeting in Arima last Tuesday night, Dr Rowley opted to break the news to taxpayers by going on the offensive against the former government. While the arbitration panel accepted OAS’ explanation that the purpose of an amendment to its contract with Nidco was to re-baseline the project “specifically in light of... the judicial re-organisation of OAS”, Dr Rowley wove a web of conspiracy around it. His prime piece of evidence was the fact that the contract was amended on September 4, 2015—the last working day before the September 7 general election of that year.
In Trinidad and Tobago, this fact alone can be enough of a corruption red flag since the hustle to get contracts signed and sealed on the eve of general elections is a familiar feature of the political landscape.
Whether or not this was a factor in the decision to amend the OAS contract is purely a matter of conjecture. What is on the record, however, is the repeated assertion by the then-chairman of Nidco, Dr Carson Charles, that the amendment was made on the advice of the US project management firm AECOM Technology. Dr Charles has pointedly noted that AECOM was awarded the contract under the Patrick Manning administration, of which Dr Rowley was a member.
For the public to buy Dr Rowley’s conspiracy theory, he would have to do much more than play on public cynicism and distrust of politicians; in this case, he would have to disprove Dr Charles’ statement that Nidco had acted on AECOM’s advice in amending the contract after OAS filed for judicial reorganisation—a legal procedure which allows companies to restructure their debts.
Whatever the merit or demerit of Nidco’s action, now that the arbitrators have ruled against Nidco, its current chairman, Herbert George, must disclose on what legal advice had Nidco acted in terminating its contract with OAS? Dr Rowley, too, has questions to answer. Did the Cabinet instruct or sanction Nidco’s decision to terminate the contract, which has now been determined to be an error of $852 million?
The arbitrators’ ruling that Nidco erred in terminating the contract calls into question the management of the Herbert George-led board of Nidco and the Government.
Dr Rowley could take as much issue as he wishes with the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government’s handling of the OAS contract, but the responsibility for the fiasco surrounding the termination of the contract falls squarely on his administration.