NIS crunch time

Whatever its other problems, the hard reality facing the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is that of declining contributions and increased payouts.
While the immediate problem can be addressed by short-term measures, none will address the fundamental challenge of sustaining the NIS fund in the context of the country’s declining birth rate coupled with increased life expectancy.
Addressing a webinar on pensions and healthcare systems in Latin America last month, Finance Minister Colm Imbert disclosed that the National Insurance Board (NIB) has projected that by 2066, T&T’s 60-plus population will be almost double its current size while the number of people in the 16-59 age group will decrease by at least 25 per cent.
This means that the current imbalance between receipts and payments at the NIS will only get worse with time, as fewer people pay NIS contributions while more receive NIS pensions over a longer period of time.
This problem has been building for some time but has been aggravated by the pandemic recession with its still-unquantified number of business closures and job losses.
The NIB’s report for its financial year ended June 2020 came replete with red flags, including a decrease of 0.44 per cent in contribution income; an increase of 4.12 per cent in benefit expenditure and a decrease of 1.07 per cent in total funds when compared to 2019.
Given the extended economic lockdown, the report for 2021 is likely to be much worse. The NIB is projecting a 10 per cent decline in contribution income this year, along with a fall in dividend income due to the economic fallout from Covid-19 on its investment portfolio.
In short, the NIS crunch that has been coming is now here, fast-tracked by the pandemic. The NIB has already signalled that if the situation does not change it will have to start liquidating assets in the next two to four years “to ensure that benefits can continue to be paid in full”.
This is a stark picture which should focus the country’s attention on the urgency of the situation which is already worrying enough without alarmist outcries. There are limits to what can be achieved through asset liquidation, debt collection and astute investment management. The more this can is kicked down the road, the stronger will be the medicine that the population will have to swallow.
The last actuarial review of the NIB came with recommendations for an immediate increase in contributions, the freezing of benefits and a gradual push back of the retirement age. Like property tax, any one of these would be a political hot potato. However, all pale in comparison to the economic, not to mention political, consequences of failing to act on a timely basis, which is a window that may already be closing.
Minister Imbert has already floated the idea of bringing the informal sector into the NIS and increasing the NIBTT retirement age from 60 to 65, with a partial payout at age 60 and graduating to full payout at 65.
Darting references and piecemeal approaches are not helpful. What is required is a comprehensive position paper from the Government outlining its proposals for addressing the problem. Time is of the essence.