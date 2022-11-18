No compromise on workplace safety

Saturday Express Editorial

TWO workers died in separate on-the-job incidents on the same day, last Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m., 39-year-old Garvin Ramoutar, a machine attendant at Trinidad Cement Ltd’s facility at Mayo, was pulled in and crushed by a machine. Later that day, at around 2.30 p.m., 37-year-old Gabriel Jackson, a welder, was carrying out welding works on scaffolding nine feet high at Wilkinson Street, El Dorado, when he came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

In both cases, investigations are said to be under way. As their devastated families and friends wait for answers, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority should use its full set of powers in getting the message of workplace safety to the required standard. This should be made applicable to all industrial establishments, equally in the private sector as in the public sector. The management of health and safety standards, their practice and enforcement should be paramount across the board in the national working environment.

Workers’ welfare on the job should be at the forefront at all times. This is an absolute requirement by law and in the period since the passage of initial legislation guiding best practice on the job site, there has been by and large a commendable commitment by employers and managements.

The extent to which some employers have gone in ensuring that such standards are rigid and are visibly, unmistakeably enforced swiftly became a defining feature of the workplace culture across the country.

In some cases, however, employers in certain industries are known to have baulked at the costs and the procedures involved in making the necessary changes in their operations. By law, every employer is required to ensure the safety, health and welfare at work of the entire workforce. Employees themselves in some cases have had to be brought along in adopting what became the new norm regarding workplace health and safety.

Like much of the rest of the world, we are in a particularly fragile economic environment. This is a post-pandemic downturn, on the back of business and industrial upheavals which dominated the scene for the better part of two years. Some businesses may therefore be tempted to cut corners.

This would naturally include such actions as reducing staff and maintenance costs. These would obviously carry significant associated risks which, when added up, would inevitably lead to compromise on employee and workplace safety and security. We must, all of us, bear in mind the age-old saying that to be penny wise, is to be pound-foolish. Precautions which we elect not to take in such circumstances, could have decidedly disastrous effects on the very operations which we seek to maintain. Compromise on worker safety and workplace welfare, and the ever-present danger of the ill-intended, the bandits and the burglars, remain as constant threats.

Breaking the law in not meeting required standards for workplace safety and security has its own potentially devastating consequences.

In such a situation the OSH authorities are required to beef up monitoring and inspection routines, while also doubling down on their public safety and health messaging.

We take this opportunity as well to express sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those workers who either lost their lives or were seriously injured on the job in recent days. It is against the background of a necessity to negate the possibility of such occurrences that we issue our appeal to ensure workplace safety.

The empire of Enid Blyton, and other stories

English colonialism has left a long and often miserable legacy. Cricket and tea have often been cited as the most positive contributions to its former colonies, but my interest today is not in exploring the quality of those exports.

Something else triggered me.

I was thinking of the impact of Enid Blyton, the writer of mostly children’s books (more than 600 of them), and how they must have influenced so many childhood minds. Blyton, born in 1897, began to achieve commercial success in the 1930s.

Kudos to Social Services office

This week, I went to the Social Services office on Duke St, Port of Spain, with my heart in my hand as I had heard so many horror stories about what takes place to present yourself for the life certificate.

We arrived just before 10 a.m. and were able to be accommodated inside, went straight to the counter where our names were taken, and we were told to have a seat and they will call our names. I have to commend those who dealt with the customers, they were very polite, very professional and pleasant. I was amazed at the excellent service which we received.

Many things about us that we cannot solve

In its editorial headlined “What is it about us?” (15/11/22), the Express poses 15 questions. I offer some brief answers in hopes of sparking a more in-depth discussion.

1. What is it about us that after being blessed with the superior asphalt of the La Brea Pitch Lake, our road surfaces have more potholes than paving?

Having resources and using resources efficiently are two completely different issues. Roads are a public good and, therefore, because the responsible officials’ jobs are not dependent on maintaining them, no incentive exists to maintain roads.

Doomed to live under rule of fools

As readers ponder the Express’ powerful Wednesday Editorial, “What is it about us?”, we cannot only contemplate our leaders’ great errors but pause repeatedly to seriously evaluate ourselves that as a people, we’re way too complacent in understanding our democracy and the inalienable power voters hold.

Please fix Paria Village phone service

Paria Village is located off the Blanchisseuse Main Road and is not far from the Asa Wright Nature Centre. For the past four and a half months, the village’s telephone service has not been functional, and it is overbearing.

Residents are virtually isolated and cannot communicate within the village or outside. They cannot even make emergency calls. Many of them are farmers and travel far into the forest to attend to their crops and have to remain in communication with their respective families. There are many women and young children in the village and crime is everywhere.