No compromise on workplace safety

TWO workers died in separate on-the-job incidents on the same day, last Wednesday.
Around 4 a.m., 39-year-old Garvin Ramoutar, a machine attendant at Trinidad Cement Ltd’s facility at Mayo, was pulled in and crushed by a machine. Later that day, at around 2.30 p.m., 37-year-old Gabriel Jackson, a welder, was carrying out welding works on scaffolding nine feet high at Wilkinson Street, El Dorado, when he came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.
In both cases, investigations are said to be under way. As their devastated families and friends wait for answers, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority should use its full set of powers in getting the message of workplace safety to the required standard. This should be made applicable to all industrial establishments, equally in the private sector as in the public sector. The management of health and safety standards, their practice and enforcement should be paramount across the board in the national working environment.
Workers’ welfare on the job should be at the forefront at all times. This is an absolute requirement by law and in the period since the passage of initial legislation guiding best practice on the job site, there has been by and large a commendable commitment by employers and managements.
The extent to which some employers have gone in ensuring that such standards are rigid and are visibly, unmistakeably enforced swiftly became a defining feature of the workplace culture across the country.
In some cases, however, employers in certain industries are known to have baulked at the costs and the procedures involved in making the necessary changes in their operations. By law, every employer is required to ensure the safety, health and welfare at work of the entire workforce. Employees themselves in some cases have had to be brought along in adopting what became the new norm regarding workplace health and safety.
Like much of the rest of the world, we are in a particularly fragile economic environment. This is a post-pandemic downturn, on the back of business and industrial upheavals which dominated the scene for the better part of two years. Some businesses may therefore be tempted to cut corners.
This would naturally include such actions as reducing staff and maintenance costs. These would obviously carry significant associated risks which, when added up, would inevitably lead to compromise on employee and workplace safety and security. We must, all of us, bear in mind the age-old saying that to be penny wise, is to be pound-foolish. Precautions which we elect not to take in such circumstances, could have decidedly disastrous effects on the very operations which we seek to maintain. Compromise on worker safety and workplace welfare, and the ever-present danger of the ill-intended, the bandits and the burglars, remain as constant threats.
Breaking the law in not meeting required standards for workplace safety and security has its own potentially devastating consequences.
In such a situation the OSH authorities are required to beef up monitoring and inspection routines, while also doubling down on their public safety and health messaging.
We take this opportunity as well to express sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those workers who either lost their lives or were seriously injured on the job in recent days. It is against the background of a necessity to negate the possibility of such occurrences that we issue our appeal to ensure workplace safety.