No mere police matter

The enormity of the transnational abduction of businessman Brent Thomas appears to escape Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
In framing the incident as a police matter from which the Government must maintain an appropriate distance, he completely misses the explosive implications of an incident that has ensnared the Barbados Police Service, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Regional Security System (RSS) and the ministries of national security of both countries, including Immigration and air traffic control. It also ignores chain-of-command concerns regarding the process by which a police matter moves from the domestic into the foreign arena.
With government officials in both countries denying all prior knowledge of the involvement of their police officers in the abduction of Thomas and his forced return from Barbados to Trinidad, an incredulous public is being asked to accept a bizarre series of actions. Specifically, that police officers, having contacted colleagues in another country, can, without any high-level authorisation at all, secure an RSS aircraft as their getaway transport in a kidnapping. Further, that they can leave Trinidad on this aircraft and, without hindrance, enter Barbados’ airspace, touch down at Grantley Adams International Airport, take possession of a Trinidadian national abducted by Barbadian police officers, have him transferred onto the plane and then be cleared for take-off by air traffic control.
No one has said where the flight originated, but since the RSS headquarters are in Barbados, one may presume that it originated there. The question here is: by what process do police officers from one national jurisdiction, seeking the support of the police from another country, secure the use of a regional aircraft with full permission to leave and enter each other’s airspaces, not to mention with an abducted person on board?
Which officials in Barbados and T&T have the authority to approve the use of an RSS aircraft for such a mission, and who in these territories has the power to authorise the entry and exit of the plane, the officers and their victim?
If, indeed, these three Trinidadian police officers, ably supported by officers in the Barbados Police Service, as well as multiple other personnel at the RSS, the airport and Immigration in both countries managed to pull off this international abduction without tipping off the relevant authorities, we would have to believe them to be masterminds. We would also expect the highest level of outrage from the leaders of both countries, given the international incident sparked by the actions of a handful of officers.
Instead, it took all of a week after Justice Devindra Rampersad’s judgment blew the lid on this scandal for government officials in both countries to issue separate statements calling for a report from their respective commissioners of police, as if the issue were a mere police infraction that did not extend to a network of institutions across national borders.
We note Dr Rowley’s condemnation of the Opposition’s plan to report the matter to international agencies. From where we sit, however, the seriousness of the actual incident itself and the circumstances surrounding it far outweigh any brouhaha that the Opposition could raise.