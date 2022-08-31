No need for name-calling

They had believed there was consensus among all its relevant members on the demand for much more than four per cent, and feel betrayed by Mr Michael Prentice’s decision to settle.
However, they do themselves, the workers they represent and the labour movement no favours by publicly castigating him as a “sell-out” and a “traitor”.
It is never easy to secure consensus among interests, whether among individuals or organisations. Not everything is always on the table and not every decision-maker may be in the room. Sometimes what people say may not always be exactly what they mean or heard by others.
It should be the right of every entity to pursue its own interest. Union leaders are, after all, elected and accountable to their membership.
As the president of AWU, Mr Prentice may have his own challenges to contend with, depending on what the AWU’s membership thinks about his decision to sign on the CPO’s dotted line for four per cent.
In interviews with the media on Tuesday, he confirmed that he had not consulted with the AWU membership in taking that decision. It is either he knows AWU’s members intimately enough to know they will support the decision regardless of whether he consulted them or not; or is confident in his ability to persuade critics if challenged after the fact; or has calculated that dissent would not gain enough traction to threaten him; or that AWU’s members have no interest in sustained protest and prefer to get on with their lives at four per cent.
Whatever his rationale, his colleagues at JTUM should concede to AWU its right to act in accordance in its own interest and, if Mr Prentice was wrong, to face whatever consequences may come his way.
The labour movement has a long enough history of fracture and the breaking of ranks to understand that it is par for the course. Mature leadership should not need to descend into name-calling. As an elected leader, Mr Prentice is primarily accountable to AWU’s membership who may or may not choose to exercise their right in this. While JTUM’s leaders may disagree with his action, they should wish AWU well and move on with the business of representing their members to the best of their ability which would require ongoing communication with workers to ensure that they are never out of step with their wishes.
The challenge of achieving consensus is not by any stretch of the imagination unique to the labour movement. It is part of the culture, the origin of which lies in our history. Since behaviour rooted in culture is difficult to change, the common instinct is to dodge it and settle for compliance instead of consensus. The danger of this is that it disconnects leaders from their membership, leaving room for both to be surprised by the decisions and actions of the other.