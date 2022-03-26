No, no Mr Jagdeo

To his credit, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has chosen not to add fuel to the fire-trap set in Georgetown by Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. Mr Jagdeo’s resort to exaggeration and hearsay about the Trinidad and Tobago economy in stating the case for his government’s policy of economic diversification was an unnecessary and petty provocation that does no justice to his exalted office or country. He should be careful about making judgments about the T&T economy based on information coming from people who have his direct phone number who, according to him, having since been calling to endorse his comments.
While there is fundamental merit in his point about pursuing a diversified economy, one would have expected a leader of his experience to demonstrate maturity and sensitivity in stating his case. His statements did no justice at all to the leadership that Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has been demonstrating on regional issues. Indeed, in digging in his heels on his initial blunder, Mr Jagdeo displayed some of the very qualities with which our own people were afflicted in our early oil-boom years.
Our people, too, were not always kind, and indeed many of the newly cash-rich for whom the dream of travel became overnight reality gained a reputation throughout the region as “ugly Trinidadians” and “trickidadians”. His comment about the unwelcome attitude of T&T’s immigration personnel towards Guyanese is also well-founded, but it can also be said of other Caricom citizens coming to T&T, especially Jamaicans and Haitians. It is a fact that the free movement that Caricom citizens enjoy is applied almost grudgingly by some territorial officers who seem unable to wean themselves off historic division and rein in their personal prejudices.
Understanding these issues requires knowledge of the region’s history and sociology, and the study of the impact on low-income societies of overnight fortunes based on the exploitation of unearned natural resources.
As a global pioneer in oil production and a regional energy powerhouse, Trinidad and Tobago has walked a road unfamiliar to Guyana until now. There are valuable lessons to be learned from our 120 years of commercial oil production and our almost 50 years of managing an energy-based economy, from which Guyana can benefit. However, Mr Jagdeo’s pugilistic attitude already indicates a greater interest in settling scores than in learning. It is a pity.
The relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana may not have been perfect, but this country and its people stood shoulder to shoulder with Guyana throughout some of its darkest days of political repression and economic recession. This newspaper, for example, provided critical support for a free press in Guyana with the founding of Stabroek News at a time when press freedom was a dangerous cause.
We are thrilled to see Guyana, the sleeping giant of the Caribbean, stirring to life. It has everything it needs to transform the lives of its people and to join with us in realising the dream of Caribbean integration. All that it needs now is the wisdom to rise above the historic culture of division.