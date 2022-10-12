‘No ordinary man’

Armed with verbiage like bush, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi yesterday attempted to defend his role in the Vincent Nelson affair with a massive exercise in deflection.
By the time he was done, the public was still none the wiser on any of the key points of material public interest. In the process he presented himself as a supine AG merely following the advice of private attorney Douglas Mendes, SC. Then, as if any of it was sufficient for establishing guilt, he read out the charges against Nelson’s previously alleged co-conspirators, former AG Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen, and touted the hundreds of pages of witness statements gathered for the corruption case against the three men. For the most part, however, his statement attempted to rebut assertions by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who, on Tuesday, called for Al-Rawi’s dismissal from the Cabinet.
While Mrs Persad-Bissessar would surely have her own political axe to grind in a matter involving her former AG and a former senator of her United National Congress (UNC), Al-Rawi completely misses the point if he believes the public uproar over the indemnity he signed with the disgraced Nelson has anything to do with her, or even with Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
The central issue here is the Government’s relationship with Nelson, the convicted Jamaica-born British King’s Counsel, the details of its commitments to Nelson—including payments of substantial public funds—and Al-Rawi’s own role as AG.
Some of this information may be revealed if, as is reported, Nelson asks the court to unseal the documents that he filed in his civil case against the T&T Government for alleged breach of the indemnity agreement.
An issue Al-Rawi did not touch was the status of the court-ordered fine of $2.25 million that Nelson was required to pay within ten months of his conviction in March 2020 under Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 45 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
It has been reported that Nelson wants the Government to pay this fine, which would suggest it has not yet been paid. If so, this raises a whole other set of issues for the courts.
The question, however, is whether Nelson’s demand is covered by the indemnity which, if valid, would be a quite bizarre commitment from any government to a convicted person.
Last October, when news broke about the indemnity, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took to the political platform in loud praise of Nelson, saying, “You know who Nelson is? Nelson is a British Queen’s Counsel.
No ordinary person, a British Queen’s Counsel who, in the hands of his lawyers, turns state witness to extricate facts and figures, date and time, telling T&T, cooperating with us, so the police could put in handcuffs members of the cabinet of Kamla Persad-Bissessar for public money that had gone missing.”
The case has collapsed, but we can agree with Dr Rowley that Vincent Nelson is no ordinary man, having successfully played two T&T governments to the tune of $40,671,814.26 during the Persad-Bissessar administration 2010 to 2015, and $11 million during the Rowley administration 2017 to 2019 with the tab still running.