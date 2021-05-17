No room for error

If we were not so focused on the seriousness of the crisis facing our country, we would take issue with the Attorney General using his national platform at yesterday’s Health Ministry’s Covid-19 update to criticise this newspaper for what he considered our “factually incorrect” lead story, “SoE Stumble”.
However, we will not be distracted by his attempt to deflect responsibility to the media after being caught flat-footed with the Prime Minister’s announcement of a state of emergency and curfew. Given that T&T has been living under pandemic conditions for over a year, one would have expected that as part of its scenario planning, the Government would have arrived at the moment legally prepared to act with alacrity. While the AG is prepared to gloss over the consequences of publishing the regulations well beyond 24 hours after the announcement of the SoE, they cannot be so easily brushed aside by citizens who went for their usual early morning walks yesterday, oblivious to the fact that they were breaking a law against exercising in public. Fortunately for them, the police were generally understanding and most were let off with information and a warning.
Given the Prime Minister’s previous position against an SoE, we have to assume that the lack of preparation was due to the fact that the Government had not considered any scenario under it would have to introduce an SoE until it was actually forced to do so by an explosion of infections and deaths.
Now that the regulations are in force, the responsibility has passed to the Police Service which, judging from information released by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday, now has the mammoth task of receiving, reviewing and approving thousands of applications for curfew passes, in addition to policing the new emergency regulations. Surely, there was some better option than to hobble the TTPS with such a volume of applications.
As AG Faris Al-Rawi noted yesterday, this SoE is different from previous ones in its focused objective of reducing movement. While he recognised this as a challenge in the drafting, it is clear that sufficient attention was not paid to the implications of this difference in the actual implementation.
Notwithstanding the challenge, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith seemed confident that the TTPS would have been ready to enforce the curfew fully from last night. We certainly hope so because we now have no room for error.
At yesterday’s news conference, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram expressed the hope that the current spike was peaking. If the numbers could be held and brought down, T&T will begin to ease itself out of this Covid-19 nightmare in the coming weeks.
The expected distribution of the Sinopharm vaccine will also help to deliver the boost that we so urgently need. Further, if Caricom could muscle US President Joe Biden into releasing a few million doses of the 80 million he now plans to send overseas, we may yet end 2021 in reasonable shape.
The challenge right now, however, is to achieve a drastic reduction in infections and to save lives. For that, the prescription is simple: just stay home.