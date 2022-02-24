No safe place or hour

A nation already cowering in fear of the perils of night-time darkness must now accept that there is no safe hour to be anywhere, including in one’s home, on the street, in the workplace or out shopping.
A quick scan of police crime reports this week alone reveals the impunity with which criminals are moving in broad daylight, seemingly unfettered by any fear of being caught.
On Monday around 4.15 p.m., Christian Kalloo was shot and killed by an occupant in a passing car while working at an auto repair shop in Diamond Village, San Fernando. Tuesday witnessed a veritable crime spree. Around 10 a.m., members of a Chaguanas family, including a woman police constable, were robbed at gunpoint in their home by a gang of four dressed in what looked like tactical police gear with badges.
Three hours later, business places in Couva and San Juan were hit by bandits. In the incident in Couva, three men robbed a supermarket and were caught by police while trying to escape. A soldier was among those arrested. Just around that same time, eight men drove into a warehouse complex in San Juan, in a three-tonne truck and a car, and escaped with cash and appliances after also beating and robbing terrorised employees. That same day, again in broad daylight around 2 p.m., three gunmen robbed a supervisor of $27,000 at a construction site at Guayama Village, Cumana.
Then yesterday morning, around 8.15 a.m., Nicole Moses was just leaving her Westmoorings home with two relatives, both students, when she came face-to-face with two armed intruders. She was fatally shot while attempting to run back into the house. Her attackers were shot and killed by a relative. Just around that time, a family in Alyce Glen, Petit Valley, was robbed by a group of five men, one of whom was armed with a gun.
These are just some of the incidents that made it into the news, and are indicative of the state of siege under which families and businesses currently operate.
Armed gangs, most of them young men, are roaming the country in packs, looking for easy opportunity. There is no hour nor area of the country that can consider itself safe from this epidemic of crime that is destroying what is left of the public’s sense of personal security. This loss of peace is compounded by the scary fact that in several cases, the criminals are members of law enforcement bodies. When police and thief become one, the room for trust is not only compromised, but corrupted.
Every incident mentioned above involved brazen day-time banditry. In several of the cases, the criminals were caught by the police, which is reason for some relief. However, as the police have noted, there is a definite spike in armed robberies that requires a sharp signal from the authorities to bring it to a halt before it gets worse. However, this will require the Government and the police to admit that crime is out of hand because their anti-crime strategies are failing.