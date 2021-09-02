No safe space

With murders picking up steam over the past month at the rate of 1.2 a day, the country is on course to surpass last year’s low of 393 murders. While acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith attributes last year’s decline to improved policing, the possibility has always existed that it may have had more to do with the border closure and Covid-related lockdowns which effectively put the lid on the criminal enterprises which have been fuelling gang murders for decades.
This latter view gains traction with the coincidence between the rise in murders and the lifting of Covid restrictions. If this theory holds true, then the country could be in for an escalation of criminal activity as gangs resurface and move to reclaim or capture turf, triggering a fresh wave of warfare.
In anticipation of this possibility, this newspaper had urged the Police Service to use the lockdown period to de-fang and dismantle gangs and bring their members to justice. While there were some arrests early last year, most of those arrested were released. With the country re-opening, it will be interesting to see whether the “peace treaty” struck between two of the biggest gangs in the capital will hold.
The fact that the upsurge in gang murders is occurring while the country is under a state of emergency and curfew highlights the impunity with which gangs are confidently operating.
On Wednesday night, the residential district of Glencoe in west Trinidad became the latest community to experience the rude awakening of criminal intrusion, when hitmen off-loaded a volley of bullets on two young men. The killings were carried out around 7 p.m. with other people around and no apparent concern about being caught. The killers alighted from a vehicle, indiscriminately discharged a large number of bullets that killed the victims and flew into private homes before getting into their car and speeding off.
This experience, which left Glencoe residents traumatised, has been felt by other residential communities that once considered themselves safe from gang infiltration. However, the genie has been out of the bottle and free to roam for too long. It is now naïve to believe that the cancer of gangs with their paid assassins will confine itself to so-called hotspots and not spread and consume the rest of the society. This fallacy has actually strengthened gangs that have mushroomed in neglected communities which have received inferior care and protection in comparison to others, and have suffered under the broad brush of stigmatisation. The truth is that none of us will be safe until all of us are safe.
Another dangerous fallacy is that the solution to the scourge of armed criminals lies in arming the rest of the society. Far from being a solution, this response is an admission of failure that risks putting the country in an unstoppable war with itself.
The idea that the acting Commissioner of Police, who enjoys sole discretion in the granting of Firearm User’s Licences, could talk about the right to bear arms, which is a right that does not even exist in this country, vividly describes the national state of crisis.