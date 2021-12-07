No time for honeymoon

As the euphoria of its landslide electoral victory subsides, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) will come face-to-face with the enormity of the task of governing Tobago at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession.
With its emphatic 14-1 victory over the People’s National Movement (PNM), the PDP has a strong popular mandate which should allow the political space for implementing its platform for change.
However, as other political parties that have been swept into office with commanding majorities have discovered, political capital is quicker burned than built.
Under current crisis conditions, the PDP will find that it has no time for a honeymoon. With the tide of Covid-19 infections and deaths threatening to overwhelm the population and the public health system, the PDP-led Tobago House of Assembly will have to use its political capital to win the public over to the side of self-protection and safety. With deaths climbing by the day, the PDP must move swiftly to implement measures to break the back of the current surge in infections and deaths, which climbed to 135 yesterday as three more Tobagonians lost their lives to Covid-19. This figure is five times higher than St Kitts and Nevis which, with a population size of 53,000, is roughly comparable to Tobago.
Given the exponential growth in infection, the immediate challenge for the PDP-led THA will be to craft a much more effective anti-Covid strategy and convince Tobagonians to rally around it to an extent that the PNM-led THA had failed to achieve.
The other massive challenge lying in wait for THA Chief Secretary-designate Farley Augustine and his team is the island’s economy.
In the PNM’s campaign for re-election to the THA, all manner of political shenanigans based on the ruling party’s control of the treasury and other national resources were unsuccessfully deployed. The precise impact of this will be revealed as the new administration gets access to detailed information. However, Tobago’s economic crunch runs far deeper than electoral bribery, and lies in the degeneration of the island’s endogenous capacity to activate its latent productive capacity and stimulate internally-propelled growth to assure its economic independence.
Since 1980 when Tobago proved itself a beachhead for organised opposition to the national government based in Trinidad, and moreso in 1995 when it emerged as the kingmaker by using its two seats to break the 17-17 electoral deadlock, Tobago has been courted as the political queen though occasionally relegated to the role of pawn in T&T’s game of political chess. For this, the island has paid a high price in terms of entrenched dependency on the State, as expressed in an estimated 60 per cent of the population being employed by the THA.
A report released three months ago by the credit rating firm Moody’s estimated Tobago’s earnings at about one per cent of its recurrent expenditure, which just about sums up the level of dependence.
With T&T’s mature hydrocarbon-based economy battered by the pandemic, and the outlook made uncertain by the climate-change-induced transition to renewable energy, Tobago, with its very different history and economic profile, must engage the challenge of economic reconstruction.