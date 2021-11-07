No time to waste

Judging from his statements on arrival at Piarco on Saturday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has returned from COP26 with a surer grasp of the macro issues surrounding climate change and their potential impact on the national economy and society.
Until now, the focus on climate change has been largely limited to civil society and small groups of technocrats and public servants operating within the Ministry of Planning and Development. While the Government’s Vision 2030 national development strategy and its post-Covid-19 recovery plan acknowledges the need for climate resilience and an expansion into renewable energy, neither is informed by the current urgency to act in a fast-moving world of transition and change.
Having attended COP26 Dr Rowley should have a much clearer sense of the speed at which the currents of change are sweeping towards us.
With COP26 still fresh on his mind, and before he gets lost in the campaign for the Tobago House of Assembly elections, Dr Rowley should request a comprehensive impact analysis of climate change on every sector for which of lot of material already exists.
The national response to climate change must go well beyond the economy and renewable energy to include the nation’s water and food supplies, physical infrastructure, the ecosystem and public health, among other things.
Certain industries and jobs are already in the line of fire and require immediate preparation for change. As Dr Rowley noted on his return, a switch to electric vehicles (EVs) will have major implications for thousands of mechanics and garages trained to handle combustion engines. A similar fate awaits the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector which has to be prepared for the transition to energy efficient appliances and new systems for cooling buildings.
While these are not the only industries likely to undergo dramatic change, they are good examples of the need to move quickly in re-training and re-tooling entire industries. We need several sectoral task forces working under a national task force which should be assigned the job of developing a national strategy and implementation plan. As we have argued before, this is not a job for a unit within the Ministry of Planning and Development but for a dedicated ministry that cuts across various ministries with the remit to implement an integrated plan.
Dr Rowley did not quite address a question about policy in relation to EVs, but the Government does have the power of policy to pursue orderly change. It must decide, for example, whether it makes sense to invest more in CNG and expand the market for it as a transition fuel, or invest in building out the infrastructure for EVs.
The challenge for T&T lies in having to straddle the dying economy built on fossil fuels while positioning itself to leap onto renewables while both are in motion. Like a rider jumping from one racehorse to another, this will require a sure sense of timing and great skill to avoid tumbling to the ground. While there are still many unknowns, the one thing we do know is that coasting in the middle of a heated race can be dangerous with guaranteed failure.