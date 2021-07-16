Not freedom day yet

When the country’s borders were declared officially closed on March 23, 2020, no one, not even the Government, would have imagined that the country would have remained essentially cut off from the world for all of 16 months.
Neither would anyone have foreseen that the reopening would occur under conditions as uncertain as they continue to be in this moment.
Today’s reopening is not the grand affair we might have imagined for a country throwing open its doors once again for business and for myriad other engagements with the rest of the world. Instead, this is a brave but tentative step into what remains the dark unknown in so many respects, in a global environment pregnant with dangers of one kind or another yet to unfold, as the pandemic morphs from one strain to another.
Yesterday alone, the world recorded over half a million new positive Covid-19 cases—563,612 to be exact—and 8,584 deaths. In the UK, where the government has once again been rolling back the containment measures in place for many months, the numbers of persons struck with one variant of Covid-19 or other have shot up.
Having endured the economic, social and psychological impact of measures taken to fight the public health crisis, many governments are coming around to the view that the cure may be as bad as, or worse than, the disease. As for us here in Trinidad and Tobago, what we continue to experience is a situation in which infections and deaths are far higher than is deemed acceptable for rolling back the public health regulations and when vaccination levels are still far below the goal of 900,000 persons. This is the point at which we have been asked to agree “herd immunity” would be achieved.
These are numbers and facts that everyone must keep at the forefront of their minds as we step out in larger numbers once again.
In what has to be seen as an effort at national morale boosting, and of the “demonstration effect” at work, the Minister of Works and Transport has invited media houses to assign news crews to witness and cover the arrival of the first group of airline passengers entering the country in this official re-opening of Piarco International Airport today—a Caribbean Airlines flight from Georgetown, Guyana.
This is spearheading a series of developments which remain to be put more firmly in place for the revival of activity as close to what was normal up to March last year. In such a context, there are continuing calls for the authorities to be more assertive in defining a return-to-work policy. The potentially divisive issue over the wearing of masks and the intermingling of so-called “anti-vaxxers” with those who have taken the “jabs” looms large.
In such a still-fluid context, today remains anything but “freedom day”, as much as many of us may be minded to consider it. Instead, it is a day to step out with caution—still masked, sanitised and distanced.