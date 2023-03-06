The broad spread of women’s recognition events this week, pre- and post- tomorrow’s United Nations-declared International Women’s Day (IWD), contain testimonies to the endurance and hard work of consciousness-raising done by women activists and organisers over the years. Indeed, it was among the missions of late co-ordinator of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, Hazel Brown, to decentralise IWD activities away from a singular event in the capital city and introduce it into work places and communities.
Today, IWD events are commonplace and embraced by the public. It is firmly on the calendars of public institutions as well as private-sector organisations, all of whom find creative ways to recognise the achievements of women while focusing energy on the vulnerabilities yet to be overcome. The commemorations typically extend beyond the day itself; a smorgasbord of activities will materialise this week.
This year’s theme declared by the UN, DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality, is well timed. The UN acknowledges that since the dawn of computing to today’s reality of artificial intelligence, women have made significant contributions yet human biases infiltrate digital technology so as to stymie women’s full potential in the field. More than 40 per cent of AI systems globally, for example, demonstrate gender prejudices against women. And 73 per cent of women journalists from 125 countries surveyed have suffered online violence because of their work, according to the UN.
While the Ministry of Digital Transformation is best positioned to take a lead role in this year’s IWD conversation, the ways in which technology can assist women are also considerations for all. Even before the UN identified women’s relationships with digital technology as a focus, women’s organisations here had started taking baby steps towards promoting initiatives to empower women.
The Safety Pin app, utilised by women to determine their level of risk in any public space, was launched by the Network of NGOs several years ago. That is set to be re-introduced as a tool that tells women how well-lit certain areas are, whether police officers are close by and, among other things, proximity of shops and other people.
The international Pink Cab Ridesharing service, available here, provides additional layers of security for women drivers and their women passengers through use of simple digital strategies.
In working towards a future for all, there are tangible approaches that will help even-out virtual spaces. These include the involvement of young girls in digital coding, the use of technology to heighten the safety of women and girls when they have to report crimes, pressing ahead with gender sensitives in the world of online gaming, spreading digital literacy to combat online gender-based violence against women and, importantly, pushing the governance of the digital world towards ethical accountability.
Commemorated since the early 1900s and adopted by the UN in 1975, IWD is an opportunity to set our eyes upon a future safe for all and one in which all peoples benefit from the leaps in technology fashioned by the community of humans.