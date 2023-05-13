Not so fast, Mr AG

The Government is doing itself and the public a complete disservice by rushing to introduce far-reaching legislative changes without the benefit of thorough research, analysis and consultation.
An immediate example is the Trial by Judge Alone Bill, 2023, which attempts to disband jury trials for all capital and non-capital indictable matters except in cases where the accused asks to be tried by judge and jury. If passed into law, these persons who request jury trial will have a smaller panel of nine jurors instead of the current 12 .
The Government’s case for change stands on two pillars: time-saving and cost-saving. Simply put, its argument is that cutting out the jury-selection process will speed up the pace at which trials move through the system, while eliminating the expenses incurred in finding, accommodating and maintaining juries.
For a population tormented by the notoriously long time it takes to get justice before the courts, anything that promises to improve efficiency and reduce costs would be a tantalising prospect. However, expediency comes with its own risks of short-sighted and sloppy legislative quick-fixes which could result in the baby being thrown out with the bath water.
Now, having had the benefit of input from non-Government senators, most notably Independent Senator Evans Welch, as well as the Law Association, we hope the Government will hold its hand and agree, at the very least, to send this bill to a Joint Select Committee of Parliament or to withdraw it altogether.
The statistics thrown at the Senate by Attorney General Reginald Armour in introducing the bill on Friday were selective and self-serving and, precisely because of this, do not justify the proposed legislative changes. If this bill is to be based on some quantitative survey, it would require proof that the jury-selection process is the main cause of judicial delays, and not the result of many other factors within the system itself or general mismanagement. Further, the Government must convince the population that eliminating jury trials will address the problem of delays in taking a case through the system without disadvantaging the accused who, we should be reminded, is presumed to be innocent.
As for the cost-saving argument, we find the explanation proffered by Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, to be an insult to the national intelligence. If the AG’s office is concerned about cost-saving, we suggest that it cut costs by reducing expenses on the hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars wasted in pointless legal challenges, over-priced legal representation and delinquency in managing its own affairs before the courts. It can also give better legal advice to State entities that are routinely having to pay millions in damages for breaking the law.
This argument about cost-savings is so ridiculous that the next thing we might be told is that we need to save money by cutting down on electoral budgets.
On a matter so fundamental to democratic norms, no government should be allowed to play fast and loose with the jury system.