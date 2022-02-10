Not so, Kamla

In the same way that manslaughter is not to be confused with murder, indictment is not to be confused with conviction.
We make this distinction for the benefit of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has all but accused this newspaper of kow-towing to “tyrants and dictators” for having taken her to task for calling the Nicolas Maduro government of Venezuela a “narco-trafficking” regime.
In response, we would merely point out that even the US Department of Justice understood legal process enough to state, in announcing the indictment of Maduro and 14 officials, that “an indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty...”
This was exactly our point in criticising the UNC leader for accusing members of the Coast Guard of murder in Saturday night’s killing of a Venezuelan baby even as the incident is being investigated.
We trust that Mrs Persad-Bissessar is aware that the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, to whom she gifted a bottle of holy water from Mt St Benedict during her visit to Caracas while PM in 2011, was also accused by US officials of hatching a plan to flood the US with cocaine.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar cannot be serious in citing a report in an investigative journal as grounds for declaring the Maduro government a narco-trafficking regime, when she herself overlooked decades of published investigative reports about Jack Warner and FIFA corruption when she appointed him as her cabinet minister and as acting Prime Minister.
The logic of the Opposition Leader’s position on the Maduro government would suggest that were she to take office under current circumstances in Venezuela, her government would not recognise the Maduro government and continue instead to back Opposition Leader Juan Guaido. In that case, should the T&T public not be concerned about the impact of her position on T&T’s exploitation of petroleum resources in maritime areas that require Venezuela’s agreement?
It should be noted that with Guaido’s bid to replace Maduro having faltered since 2020, teams representing him and Maduro have entered political negotiations in Mexico under the leadership of Norway. Meanwhile, the US energy company Chevron is said to be in talks with Biden administration officials to loosen certain sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Venezuela.
We cite both cases merely to show how the realpolitik of self-interest influences geopolitical relationships and why T&T must be crystal clear in defining its own interest in relation to Venezuela regardless of who is in government.
As to the UNC leader’s questioning of this newspaper’s position on the Guyana-Venezuela border dispute, she need not wonder. We are in full support of the Caricom position backing Guyana’s claim to its territory.
In any case, we see the throwing of this issue and everything but the kitchen sink at us as sheer deflection from the core issue of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s extremist language, which is not to be confused with open and frank discussion of the killing of the baby or the Maduro government.