NP’s cooking gas confusion

The company must also be made to answer for what seems an attempt to throw one of its senior employees under the bus when this matter became public earlier this week.
NP is on record saying that a piece of communication went out in error, from a particular employee, and further that such communication was unauthorised.
Such a communication, however, refers to discussions having taken place at a meeting at which decisions were taken to advise particular NP dealerships of a decision under which they could raise their prices of LPG, by as much as and up to $5.
In what is said to have been listed in Board Note 61, of 2021, and headlined “Request for Approval to implement Service Fee” on the sale of 20-pound cylinders to NP service stations, the board is reported to have decided on a course of action from two fronts on this issue.
In response to the reporting on this matter, including our own, and against the backdrop of the apparent astonishment by the Energy Minister on these developments, an “employee” was blamed by NP, with no indication that such a development had its genesis in a meeting which had taken place earlier, and out of which decisions had been arrived at.
Having been blind-sided by these developments, the Minister of Energy responded to the effect that the NP chairman has “taken the necessary steps to communicate the Government’s position” in the matter. He said also that steps are to be taken to address the matter involving the intent to send the correspondence to NP dealers.
An internal memo was dated October 5, one day after the presentation by the Minister of Finance of the 2022 budget. It said “as per discussions”, each location was afforded “autonomy” to set their individual retail prices, “up to and including $5.00” more on current prices.
On an issue as sensitive as this is, how could communication have gone out simply from a faceless ordinary “employee” in the circumstances now revealed as highly disastrous? This is a question for the entire board and appropriate members of the management team to answer.
Among other things, it exposes apparent weaknesses in the chain of command, and in the authority structures at this most sensitive State enterprise.
The entire board of directors has been exposed as being deeply compromised in this process. They appear to have at least embarked on action which is contrary to the law, and to the stated wishes, intentions and policy decisions of the Government, to which they must report.
In such circumstances, therefore, we urge the Energy Minister to go beyond the issue of NP’s illegal application of a price increase for LPG, and investigate its wider financial dealings.
This is even as he acknowledges there may be an issue to be delved into, regarding the transportation and handling of LPG cylinders to various dealers, in different parts of the country.