Two days ago, the world, led by Japan, peered through the long lens of history to August 6, 1945, when the first atomic bomb was released above Hiroshima that changed the world.
As Japan rang its peace bell and observed its annual moment of silence—at the exact time and date that the A-bomb innocuously nicknamed “Little Boy” was unleashed—Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan threw his gaze forward to the age of artificial intelligence, calling this inflection point in global technological advancement an “Oppenheimer moment”.
Together, both cast modern perspectives on the 78-year-old event that killed between 129,000 and 226,000 mostly civilians and pushed the world to where it is now: in near-constant fear of global annihilation from nuclear weapons. In the time between that fateful day in 1945 and now, far from being chastened into complete nuclear disarmament, nations have invested in technological advancements that have made nuclear weapons 80 times more powerful than the one detonated over Hiroshima. These modern weapons now have more accurate and resilient delivery methods that can fly faster than the speed of sound.
And far from Cold War rivals the United States and Russia monopolising the possession of nuclear weapons, nine countries now possess them. Although the US and Russia account for 90 per cent of the world’s nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons, China’s nuclear arsenal is believed to be rapidly increasing while India, Pakistan and North Korea also possess the weapons of mass destruction.
To the credit of global political leadership, the past 78 years have not been without progress. The atomic detonations over Hiroshima and Nagasaki three days later remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict. A 1963 treaty banning all nuclear tests in the atmosphere, outer space and underwater remains in effect today. There has also been significant reduction in the world’s stockpile of nuclear weapons.
But some things have not changed. The Russian invasion of Ukraine contains such ominous allusions to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia as to reignite fears of global nuclear disaster. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres noted last year that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades while the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned of “the very real risk of a nuclear disaster”.
As Japan entered the second world war on an expansionist drive, so too Russia is now forcibly demanding the annexation of Ukraine.
And just as world leaders have failed to achieve global solidarity on complete nuclear disarmament, so too they falter today on a global contract to save the planet from climate destruction. The latter is the more visible threat, experienced in extreme weather by all around the globe.
But last weekend’s anniversary reminds us that climate chaos is not the only threat to the future of humanity. Here in T&T, we may feel farther away from nuclear annihilation than from the weather crises we experience daily but one serves to remind us of the other.
As the Caribbean raises its voice on the world stage on climate change, so too our voices must be heard on the other looming threat to our existence.