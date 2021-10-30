Obstacle course ahead

With the process inching towards the restoration of the Police Service Commission, the foundational condition for appointing a Commissioner of Police should soon be met. Beyond that point, however, await hurdles and complications yet to be surmounted.
Key among them is the Merit List developed by the predecessor Bliss Seepersad-chaired commission. When the new members take office, they will find that list waiting for them at the door. They will have to decide whether to undo Seepersad’s controversial withdrawal of the list after delivery to the President by retracing the PolSC’s steps back to President’s House and delivering it intact to President Paula Mae-Weekes.
Alternatively, they may decide that her withdrawal of it was valid and that they should have the benefit of the report from Justice Stanley John whose opinion the Seepersad commission had sought.
A third option is that the new PolSC could determine that the list should be modified or altogether scrapped, with the process of recruiting a Police Commissioner being re-started from scratch or from some point of the previous process.
Whichever option it pursues—and they are surely not limited to the above—the PolSC’s path forward is likely to face legal challenges from applicants for the job and candidates who had made it onto the aborted Merit List.
With the pressure of a vacancy in the Commissioner’s Office on its back, the PolSC’s decision might well boil down to making a choice between two imperfect options.
The least challenging path forward may well be for the new PolSC to pick up the existing Merit List, hand it to President Weekes, and allow her to complete the process by sending it to the Parliament. The public already knows how she feels about this, from the questions she posed to the country about honouring the constitutional process in a context where one has confidential and possibly incriminating information on candidates on the list. We hope that she has since settled that question in her mind. She should do her job and not encroach on Parliament’s turf or prejudge the Speaker’s ability or inability to do hers.
It may be tedious, but the Parliament does have the option of debating every name until it comes to one on the list that it can support—or accept none, and open the way for the recruitment process to be started over. What all parties will have to contend with is the length of time the process could take although the Seepersad commission, being off to a late start, still managed to take a Merit List to President’s House within seven weeks of advertising the post.
As with so much else, the real collateral damage in all of this is the public interest.
We do not doubt that Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is doing his best under trying circumstances. While his judgment was highly questionable in the Police Service’s handling of the funeral of Yasin Abu Bakr, the work of the Police Service has continued without overt disruption. On the other hand, there is also no indication of crime being disrupted either.