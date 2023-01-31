Of murder and money

Daily Express Editorial

The horrendous manner in which Vindra Naipaul-Coolman was shot and kidnapped from her home on December 19, 2006, followed by the gruesome reports that circulated about her subsequent treatment, death and disposal was a mind-numbing experience, even for people who did not know her. For those who did, a worse end could not have befallen a woman described as exemplary for her intelligence, kindness and congeniality.

Despite the fact that her body was not found, the subsequent arrest of 12 men for her murder was generally accepted as a murder case that had been cracked with the assumption that the prosecution had strong evidence in hand.

In 2012, after multiple delays related to the inability of some of the accused to get legal representation, the State stepped in. On the request of then-justice minister Christlyn Moore, the Cabinet approved a special payment plan administered through the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority to entice defence attorneys into taking on their cases.

Eight years following her death the trial opened with sustained public attention. With a reported line-up of over 70 witnesses and extraordinary security measures, special video conferencing facilities had to be installed to accommodate the phalanx of defence lawyers. These included attorneys Ulric Skerritt, Joseph Pantor, Selwyn Mohammed, Lennox Sankersingh, Ian Brooks, Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Richard Valere, Kwesi Bekoe, Colin Selvon, Vince Charles, Christian Chandler, Delicia Helwig, Alexia Romero and Nikolas Ali.

The prosecuting team was led by three senior counsel - Gilbert Peterson, Israel Khan and the late Dana Seetahal.

Effectively, therefore, taxpayers bore the combined cost of both prosecuting and defending the accused in addition to now having to shell out $20 million in damages to nine of the 12 men for malicious prosecution along with exemplary damages and other costs.

Since the public has no information about the State’s financial burden for the trial, it is left to guess at what this case has cost the country. Perhaps the Attorney General will enlighten the public at today’s media conference.

There is another disturbing element to this case that also demonstrates why the public is often so confused and sceptical about the legal profession. The fact that attorney Anand Ramlogan, SC, was the Attorney General and representative of the State when the case was tried and, since leaving office, moved to the other side as lead attorney representing the nine accused in suing the very State he previously represented is a queasy aspect of this case. There are, of course no rules against this. Indeed, the right to legal representation of one’s choosing is a fundamental tenet of the justice system.

With the Ministry of the Attorney General having opened an investigation into the State’s failure to defend the malicious prosecution claim of the nine men, we look forward to the findings. We are, however, cautioned by the fact that all nine had been freed by a jury of their peers, raising questions about the quality of the evidence on which they had been charged and jailed for years under dehumanising conditions, which is, after all, the basis of the $20 million court award.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Show accountability in highest offices

Today, I say a prayer for the family of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, who faced the most brutal of murders in Trinidad and Tobago’s history. Only God can grant them peace and strength in times such as these.

Seeing the nine accused receive an order in their favour for over $20 million in payouts has raised several eyebrows and angered a large segment of our population, but not for the reasons one would suspect.

Dragon gas politics

There must come a time when political rivalry must give way to the national good.

We are once again at a juncture where the population faces a clear choice between scoring points for their political party or for the country.

To be clear, political parties have a responsibility to do all they can, within reason, to get into and hold on to power. But the United National Congress’ position on T&T and Venezuela’s energy cooperation is inimical to the interest of the country and must be called out for what it is - a cheap, poorly thought out, mash-it-up-as-you-go-along position that will not help T&T secure the natural gas it badly needs for the downstream sector and LNG exports.

Of murder and money

Of murder and money

The horrendous manner in which Vindra Naipaul-Coolman was shot and kidnapped from her home on December 19, 2006, followed by the gruesome reports that circulated about her subsequent treatment, death and disposal was a mind-numbing experience, even for people who did not know her. For those who did, a worse end could not have befallen a woman described as exemplary for her intelligence, kindness and congeniality.

Treat Carnival as a business product

I don’t understand why people are upset with Machel for hosting his Carnival Friday fete, with the promise of pre-shows during the week leading up to the main event. Machel is demonstrating how to run a business properly. Being a soca artiste or a celebrity is a business.

One-woman show

United National Congress (UNC)political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told her party faithful that she has streamlined the party from a one-man show and hereditary aristocracy to one of meritocracy.

Well-deserved accolades

The accolades being heaped on the late professor Gordon Rohlehr are, in the main, well-deserved. However, since such praises are always heaped on prominent persons when they die, those who are unacquainted with professor Rohlehr and his works have no way of judging whether the portrait presented is accurate or not (which is why one should always ignore the injunction to speak no ill of the dead).