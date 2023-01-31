Of murder and money

The horrendous manner in which Vindra Naipaul-Coolman was shot and kidnapped from her home on December 19, 2006, followed by the gruesome reports that circulated about her subsequent treatment, death and disposal was a mind-numbing experience, even for people who did not know her. For those who did, a worse end could not have befallen a woman described as exemplary for her intelligence, kindness and congeniality.
Despite the fact that her body was not found, the subsequent arrest of 12 men for her murder was generally accepted as a murder case that had been cracked with the assumption that the prosecution had strong evidence in hand.
In 2012, after multiple delays related to the inability of some of the accused to get legal representation, the State stepped in. On the request of then-justice minister Christlyn Moore, the Cabinet approved a special payment plan administered through the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority to entice defence attorneys into taking on their cases.
Eight years following her death the trial opened with sustained public attention. With a reported line-up of over 70 witnesses and extraordinary security measures, special video conferencing facilities had to be installed to accommodate the phalanx of defence lawyers. These included attorneys Ulric Skerritt, Joseph Pantor, Selwyn Mohammed, Lennox Sankersingh, Ian Brooks, Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Richard Valere, Kwesi Bekoe, Colin Selvon, Vince Charles, Christian Chandler, Delicia Helwig, Alexia Romero and Nikolas Ali.
The prosecuting team was led by three senior counsel - Gilbert Peterson, Israel Khan and the late Dana Seetahal.
Effectively, therefore, taxpayers bore the combined cost of both prosecuting and defending the accused in addition to now having to shell out $20 million in damages to nine of the 12 men for malicious prosecution along with exemplary damages and other costs.
Since the public has no information about the State’s financial burden for the trial, it is left to guess at what this case has cost the country. Perhaps the Attorney General will enlighten the public at today’s media conference.
There is another disturbing element to this case that also demonstrates why the public is often so confused and sceptical about the legal profession. The fact that attorney Anand Ramlogan, SC, was the Attorney General and representative of the State when the case was tried and, since leaving office, moved to the other side as lead attorney representing the nine accused in suing the very State he previously represented is a queasy aspect of this case. There are, of course no rules against this. Indeed, the right to legal representation of one’s choosing is a fundamental tenet of the justice system.
With the Ministry of the Attorney General having opened an investigation into the State’s failure to defend the malicious prosecution claim of the nine men, we look forward to the findings. We are, however, cautioned by the fact that all nine had been freed by a jury of their peers, raising questions about the quality of the evidence on which they had been charged and jailed for years under dehumanising conditions, which is, after all, the basis of the $20 million court award.