Off on the wrong foot

The worst thing about having Picton’s name on street signs at multiple locations in this country is not the fact that Trinidad and Tobago celebrates a tyrant whose exploits are now an embarrassment in his own land, but that there are so many among us—we whose own history was the theatre of his tyranny—who know nothing at all about him and speak his name in blissful innocence.
Among them, we dare say, are some at the very highest level of national life, including places of higher learning.
In his birthplace of Wales, where he was until fairly recently celebrated as Sir Thomas Picton, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath, Picton has undergone a re-thinking and re-assessment in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Wales, like many other countries, is trying to come to terms with its own complicated past as a beneficiary of the wealth derived from the enslavement of millions of Africans in a colonial order of official racism.
While we in T&T beat around the bush and side-step the tricky questions of our history, Wales sought out our own artists to help them make sense of their fallen hero and the mark he placed on us as Britain’s first Governor of colonial Trinidad.
Against this background, it is hard to be excited by the Government’s decision, announced yesterday, to establish a committee to “review and report on the placement of statues, monuments and other historical signage and recognition in Trinidad and Tobago by December 31, 2022”.
We mean no disrespect to the committee’s members in questioning the Government’s approach to an issue that cuts to the core. Committee chairperson Emerita Professor Bridget Brereton is a highly respected historian whose presence would enrich the work of any discussion involving our history. However, there is a lot more than history at stake in this issue, and the Government’s attempt to circumscribe it, not so much by the selection of its five members, but the non-selection of critical voices, gives little reason for optimism.
Given her experience as a member of the Prime Minister’s committee charged with producing a book on the history of Trinidad and Tobago—a matter that appears to have gone into hibernation—Prof Brereton should understand our scepticism.
For starters, this issue required the Government to publicly state its own position on the naming and placing of monuments to our colonial past. Are we to assume that in establishing a committee, the ruling People’s National Movement and the Government it forms have no position of their own on it?
It is hard to escape the view that confronted with a controversial and potentially divisive issue, the Government has once again chosen to defuse the moment by passing the buck and kicking the can down the road.
Trinidad and Tobago owes it to itself to create an appropriate structure for engaging its past with honesty, openness and the capacity to reach across the many divisive legacies documented in the names and signs around us which strangle our aspirations to nationhood.