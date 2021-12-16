Old money hassle

Despite assurances from both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance that the old cotton banknotes in denominations of $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 are legal tender until December 31, thousands of people have been caught off guard by the abrupt rejection of them by some commercial banks and a plethora of businesses and Government bodies.
The situation appears to have been triggered by the decision of some banks to stop accepting the banknotes. As of today, Scotiabank will no longer accept them over the counter, having already stopped taking them at its ATMs (automated teller machines). This is in sharp contrast to Republic Bank, which has assured its customers that it will continue to redeem the notes up to January 31, one month after the Central Bank’s deadline, “in order to minimise any stress during this busy period”.
If Republic Bank could facilitate its clientele until then, we see no reason why all other banks cannot continue accepting the notes at least up to the Central Bank’s deadline of December 31.
This premature rejection of the notes sowed anxiety and fear which has created a domino effect as others followed suit. In announcing its decision to stop accepting these notes as of last Wednesday, the Supermarket Association cited the reluctance of financial institutions to “provide any guarantees of fidelity during the transition process, as well as their proposed lock-off dates for acceptance”.
Shockingly, several State entities have also joined the move, including the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and National Petroleum (NP), which will not be accepting the bills after today. Since Monday, cashiers at the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) have not been accepting them either. In the private transport sector, the Route Two Maxi-Taxi Association, which services the busy East-West Corridor, has advised its drivers to stop accepting them as of today.
It is unbelievable that State entities should be part of this unofficial demonetisation of the old banknotes, especially given the Finance Ministry’s assurance in June that they would remain “valid and legal” and could be “freely used for purchases” until December 31, after which they would be redeemable at the Central Bank or commercial banks “by arrangement after the December 31 cut-off date”. One wonders what happened to that arrangement.
Given those assurances, the ministry should at the very least insist that all State entities keep faith with the public by accepting the cotton notes until December 31.
Notably, as public confusion accelerated this week, the Central Bank stayed silent, offering no public assurances and, as far as one can tell, exercising no moral suasion with the commercial banks in an attempt to convince them to facilitate the public, in accordance with its notice that the notes would be legal tender until the end of the year.
While the national penchant for procrastinating until well past the eleventh hour is a factor in creating unnecessary hassle where there should have been none, the arbitrary manner in which commercial banks, businesses and Government bodies have been setting their own deadlines has needlessly exacerbated the problem and made a bad situation worse.