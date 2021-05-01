On a slippery slope

The Government’s refusal to use all the legal powers at its disposal against Covid-19 while advocating the extreme option of police entry into private property without a warrant, is a deeply disturbing development. We are therefore heartened by the prime minister’s concession to the legal opinions expressed by the Law Association and eminent counsels who stepped up when it mattered. This interplay between public opinion and those in power is the lubrication in democracy and should never be criticised as nitpicking, unfortunate or, worse, unpatriotic.
That being said, in the 13 months since Covid-19 first reared its head in this country, we have never been in as dangerous a position as we are in now. This point was made clear at yesterday’s update on hospitalisations by Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards of the Ministry of Health. The statistics spoke for themselves in describing an upward spiral which, if not disrupted now, could overwhelm the parallel health system within three weeks to a month, with implications for the national system.
What this means is that the future is riding on the hope that the restrictions imposed by the Government on Friday will succeed in disrupting transmission of coronavirus. If they fail, not only will the regulations have to be extended and expanded, but the system’s ability to gain control over Covid-19 will be seriously undermined.
We wish we could feel confident about the new regime of regulations but we do not.
At a time when the country is at the point of danger, the Government has responded with a package of regulations that are unclear, untargeted and riddled with mixed messages that leave plenty room for both justifiable confusion and irresponsible behaviour within the law. The current regulations are also less restrictive than those implemented a year ago when we engaged in an all-out war to prevent Covid-19 from taking root. That effort was, of course, later undermined by an election campaign that fuelled infection and cost over 100 lives by the time it was quelled.
It is already evident that the current regulations are not achieving the objectives. We can blame it all on irresponsible individuals who have no problem risking everyone’s health, including their own. However, rebuking them is unlikely to achieve the change that is now urgently needed. For this, the Government needs to act quickly in addressing the deficiencies that are allowing people to gather. At yesterday’s media update, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh complained about crowds packing the Eddie Hart grounds in Tacarigua to buy fast food, as if he does not have the constitutional authority to prevent it with the stroke of a pen.
In the current circumstances, one of the tools available to the Government is a curfew which has been successfully used elsewhere to disrupt transmission. Night-time liming would be dramatically reduced, if not altogether stopped, by a curfew limiting movement which the Prime Minister himself acknowledged is the immediate priority.
While we urge everyone to recognise the danger of the current rate of infection and act responsibly, we hope the Government, too, will rise to the urgency of this moment.