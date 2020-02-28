On guard against coronavirus

BY the series of decisions taken and announced at Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference, the Government has conveyed to the population the heightened seriousness with which it has moved to address the likelihood the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) will eventually land on our shores.
Alongside these, citizens seem to be aware of the threat, based on acknowledgement of their fears in interviews during Carnival events just past, as the world also frets and worries over the now clearly uncontrollable nature of this phenomenon.
There was no evidence of anyone found to have been afflicted with the symptoms associated with the virus based on the screenings conducted with the influx of Carnival visitors. But given its continuing spread across more and more countries in various parts of the world, the Government has pro-actively gone into high-gear with establishing a broad range of precautionary measures.
Five countries—Singapore, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran– have been added to the list of destinations from which travellers into this country will face the 14-day layover restriction before they are allowed to enter. Such restrictions were originally established for persons arriving whose journeys had begun in China, when the Government first announced such protocols several weeks ago. In the case of Trinidad and Tobago nationals returning from those countries, they will be landed but will be quarantined or isolated in their homes for a similar length of time.
In addition, the Minister of Health has been given authority to add other countries to this list without Cabinet approval “as the situation evolves”, or as he deems necessary. A revised protocol calls for him to simply inform the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security.
Whereas up to this point the minister had disclosed the establishment of a four-bed quarantine area, he announced on Thursday that he had given instructions for this to be expanded to 20 beds. He also spoke of the possibility for expansion of facilities at the St James Hospital, the opening of a new facility at the Port of Spain General Hospital, and approval for the Couva Hospital to become “a major medical facility” with 230 beds, “locked down by security”. This, he said, would be designated a level-three facility, with ICU capacity and operating theatres, as necessary.
Such exponential expansion in the country’s capacity to address the needs arising from the likely arrival of the virus on our shores should boost the confidence of the population in the State’s ability to meet the potential challenges head-on. It ought to provide assurance and reinforce also that the administration is not leaving to chance such possible eventuality, rendering the population more vulnerable, as some have indeed been agonising.
Positively also, there has been growing evidence that citizens themselves have been doing what they can to minimise the possible health risks to themselves. Citizens have been reported as scrambling to purchase face masks to protect themselves in the best ways they know how.
What all this says is that as a country and as a people, we are moving in step with the rest of the world on this most current potential pandemic.