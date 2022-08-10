The Opposition’s boycott of the Prime Minister’s session on local government reform underscores the point that expecting local government reform from our gridlocked politics is wishful thinking. Real reform will, therefore, have to come from a change in the population’s perception of local government as the critical point of intervention for change.
There was no logic in the Opposition Leader’s instruction to UNC local government officials to boycott the meeting but, frankly, we also see little logic in summoning local government officials to hear the Prime Minister discuss the operationalisation of recent legislative changes.
While Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi referred to Tuesday’s exercise as a consultation, the time for consultation on the Government’s reform package was before the bill was passed by a simple majority vote in Parliament without Opposition support.
Despite the Opposition United National Congress having withheld its support by abstaining when the Local Government Reform Bill was put to the vote, the seven regional corporations under its control will be required to comply with the law following its proclamation. What happens from then on will be interesting since the most significant element of the legislative changes is the authority and responsibility it gives regional corporations to collect and retain residential property taxes for financing their operations.
Given the Opposition’s consistent objection to all property taxes, it will be interesting to see how that position changes, if at all, after next month’s budget when residential property taxes begin to displace a percentage of the Government’s annual budget allocation to regional corporations.
It remains a matter of conjecture when the new property tax regime will kick in. Asked by the Opposition for a start date three months ago, Finance Minister Colm Imbert assured that the new regime would take effect in 2022. Pressed for a precise date, all he would say was “before the 31st of December, 2022”.
With the reading of the 2023 budget and local government elections following closely in the last quarter of the year, the public can expect the usually tame issue of local government to become suddenly fractious as the two main political parties square off in hopes of breaking the 7-7 deadlock in their respective quests to increase their control of the 14 regional corporations.
Whether the battle of parliamentary goliaths will leave any space for new political parties or independents remains to be seen, but for the ruling People’s National Movement and Opposition UNC, clear-cut control of the regional corporation agenda offers the best position from which to launch their 2025 general election campaign.
From the public interest perspective, however, local government reform and local government elections are both opportunities for breaking free of the political past of top-down government by a more engaged participation in the process of government from the ground up.
The hope of achieving this through legislative reform remains unrealised, but there is nothing standing in the way of individual citizens reforming their own relationship to power by insisting that local government must work for them.